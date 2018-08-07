Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 online store listing reveals price and specifications

There is a possibility that Xiaomui's might launch its POCOPHONE F1 this month. The handset has already received its Bluetooth certification and passed through FCC and ECC certification too. Now the full specification of the smartphone along with the pricing is spotted on an online store.

The smartphone was spotted on a Romanian online store known as PC Garage. According to the listing, the phone flaunts a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone seems to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, with Kryo 385 Gold cores clocked at 2.7GHz. It also has a liquid cooled CPU.

The listing suggests that the POCOPHONE F1 will be backed by a 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the phone is listed to have dual camera setup with the combination of the 12MP+5MP rear camera along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone is said to house a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling. This is the same configuration revealed by the Bluetooth certification site.

The PC Garage listing also revealed that the phone will pack a 4000mAH battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. It will run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9.0.

On the connectivity part, the phone will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C.

The Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 is expected to start at 1999,00 Romanian Leu ($ 497 or Rs 34,265 approx). The smartphone is said to be going official in the upcoming weeks.