AMD 2000 series Threadripper CPU with 32 cores announced

AMD announces the 2nd generation of Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, which now comes under the banner of series 2000 CPUs. These are the latest flagship class multi-core CPUs from AMD, which offers a stellar performance at an exceptional price. The 2nd Gen or AMD Threadripper series 2000 CPUs will be available in the market from the Q3 of 2018 across the globe.

The difference between 1st Gen and 2nd Gen Threadripper

To begin with the number of cores, the 2nd Gen Threadripper CPUs now offer either 24 or 32 core CPUs with 48 or 64 threads offering an L# cache of 48MB and 64MB respectively. If we look at the first Gen Threadripper CPUs, say the top of the line Threadripper 1950x, it has 16 cores and 32 threads with 32MB of L3 cache. In terms of CPU frequency, the Threadripper 1950x and the Threadripper 1920x offers a base frequency of 3.4 GHz and 3.5 GHz, respectively with a Turbo Boost frequency of 4.0 GHz. Whereas the 2000 series (2nd Gen) Threadripper CPUs offer a base frequency of 3.0 GHz and a Turbo Boost frequency of 3.4 GHz on all the cores.

As the 2nd Gen Threadripper has a double number of cores, the TDP is rated at 250W. Whereas the 1st Gen Threadripper's TDP was rated at 180W. This means AMD might also launch a new set of motherboards as the current gen motherboards may fail to supply the proper power required by the 2ng Gen AMD Threadripper CPUs.

Features of 2nd Gen Threadripper CPUs



The first generation of Threadripper CPUs had a maximum of 16 cores, which has been doubled to 32 cores by activating the all four silicon chips inside the CPU. Whereas, in a first generation only two silicon cores where active resulting in a maximum of 16 cores.

The base frequency of the Threadripper is capped at 3.0 GHz (or 3.4 GHz on Turbo boost) on both 24 core and 32 core models. The 32 core Threadripper now supports DDR4-3200 channel memory (one of the fastest RAM). The (TDP) Thermal Design Power is rated at 250W, compared to 180W on the first Gen Threadripper CPUs. It also means that, the most of the first gen Threadripper motherboards and PSU (power source unit). To keep this processor cool, the company has also introduced a new air cooler based on AMD Wraith Ripper Air Cooler technology.

Amazon Echo Spot First Impressions

Conclusion

The 2nd Gen 2000 series of AMD Threadripper seems like a great upgrade over the 1st Gen Thread ripper. However, though these CPUs might perform well in the multi-core process the 1st Gen Threadripper CPUs will be a little ahead in the single core performance due to a higher frequency.

via