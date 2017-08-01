AMD announces the onset of Ryzen Threadripper pre-booking

It cannot be denied that since the inception of Microsoft Surface Studio, the desktop market has witnessed a bit of a boost which it had been longing for quite some time now. AMD, a computer processing unit manufacturer that is considered a direct threat to Intel, is also trying to use the scenario to its advantage.

AMD announced the availability of pre-booking for its Ryzen Threadripper processor. The gizmo hits shelves on August 10, 2017. Ryzen Threadripper hopes to take the market of high-end desktops processors with two of its processors including the 16-core 1950X and 12-core 1920X processor models.

Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD, expressed his enthusiasm, "Our goal with Ryzen has always been to bring innovation and excitement to our customers. With Ryzen 7, 5, and 3 processors, AMD changed the game and ensured users across every segment of the market received the best technology, prices, and overall experience."

He further added, "To complete the Ryzen family, we kept the best for last. Ryzen Threadripper positions AMD at the forefront of this exciting market for high-performance PCs, resulting in a platform that offers the highest echelons of consumers- from data scientists to video creators to gamers- complete and uncompromising performance."

AMD has been delivering processors in the market that have appreciable performance. AMD also provides processors at a reasonable price point which makes it a brand well loved among computer users and enthusiasts. Ryzen Threadripper has been a much-awaited processor from the brand.