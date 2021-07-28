AMD Becomes The Most Desired Semiconductor Brand In India: TRA Research News oi-Vivek

AMD, fondly known as the red team in the semiconductor industry is now the most desired semiconductor brand in India. According to TRA research's 7th edition of brand desire report 2021, AMD is leading the chart in the semiconductor category. Do note that, AMD has also bagged a 5th position in the technology category.

TRA takes 12 attributes of their brand desire matrix and then research on the same to rate a brand and gives it a desirability rating. This year, the TRA involved 2000 consumer influencers from 16 cities to generate 2.5 million data points. Using these points, the company published a report of the most desirable brands in India across various categories.

AMD, Intel, And Qualcomm Leads The Chart

AMD is currently the most desirable semiconductor brand, while Intel and Qualcomm are in second and third place. This confirms that a lot of people are actually aware of the brands like AMD, which mostly makes CPUs and GPUs which are the brains of laptops, desktops, and even gaming consoles.

AMD has been very successful in the last few years in almost every aspect. The newly launched Microsoft Series S|X and the Sony PS5 are powered by an APU made by AMD. Similarly, the company also launched top-tier CPUs and GPUs to take on both NVIDIA and Intel.

From entry-level CPUs to top-tier multi-core server-grade CPUs, AMD offers everything. In fact, AMD has also partnered with several laptop brands with all-AMD gaming machines, powered by an AMD CPU and GPU. The brand is also expected to launch a few more CPU and GPU in the coming days and is expected to expand its footprints.

High-Performance, Energy-Efficient Computing Components

When compared to the competition, AMD is a bit ahead, as it uses the latest manufacturing process. This ensures that AMD can offer top-tier performance along while consuming less power. The brand has also confirmed the partnership with Samsung to develop a mobile GPU for the upcoming Galaxy smartphone.

AMD India marketing head Mukesh Bajpai has also confirmed that the company has a strong market momentum in India, and the company is observing robust growth in client, graphics, and server businesses. According to Mukesh, the company will focus on amplifying and bringing AMD deeper into the region with our go-to-market strategies for gaming, consumer and business markets.

