Samsung Processor With AMD RDNA2 GPU To Launch In July

At Computex 2021, AMD's boss Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that the company is indeed working with Samsung to design a flagship smartphone GPU which will be unveiled by the end of 2021 by Samsung. Prominent smartphone leaked IceUniverse has now had an update on when we can expect to see the processor with the AMD GPU.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung was all set to unveil the new processor with the AMD RDNA2 GPU in June. However, it has been now postponed to July due to some unknown reason. This means we could have a glimpse at the first Samsung processor with the AMD GPU as early as July.

According to the block diagram shared by the leakster, the GPU will be an integral part of the SoC which will also have other components like the 5G modem, NPU, DSP, security module, and more. Given the prowess of the current generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, the upcoming Samsung x AMD processor is likely to take smartphone graphics performance to the next level.

Do note that, the Samsung AMD GPU is expected to be based on the RDNA-2 architecture, identical to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Unlike the consoles, the smartphone version will have fewer computing cores with lower clock speed and limited video memory as phones uses the passive cooling solution.

Smartphones With Samsung AMD GPU

Given the announcement of the SoC will happen in July, we could expect to see smartphones powered by this processor by the end of 2021. We believe phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first smartphone to feature the same and the processor is also likely to power the next generation Galaxy S series of flagship smartphones.

We did see some of the Vivo smartphones powered by an Exynos processor. However, as of now, there is no information if Samsung will sell the upcoming processor with AMD GPU to other companies or will it be exclusive to Samsung and can only be found on top-tier Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

It is also interesting to see if this processor can outperform the likes of the Apple A14 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which have been known for offering great graphics performance, especially on smartphones and tablets.

