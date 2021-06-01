Computex 2021: Samsung Exynos SoC With AMD RDNA2 GPU To Launch In 2021 News oi-Vivek

Though Exynos is known for making high-end processors for smartphones, the company was not able to match the graphics performance when compared to Qualcomm's counterpart. This is set to change in 2021, as AMD at Computex 2021 has officially confirmed that the Exynos processor with AMD GPU to launch in 2021.

Samsung And AMD To Make Mobile Graphics A Lot Faster

Back in June 2019, Samsung announced a strategic partnership with AMD, which did give us a hint towards this development. However, we didn't expect to see an end product within 2 years of this collaboration. At the Computex 2021, AMD's boss, Lisa Su, has officially confirmed that the flagship Exynos processor with AMD GPU is incoming by the end of 2021.

Lisa has also confirmed that the upcoming flagship Exynos processor will have capabilities like real-time ray-tracing, and variable rate shading. These features are currently seen on high-end consoles and PCs, and no smartphone silicon has these capabilities.

This development is expected to be the biggest one that we have seen on smartphone graphics in a long time and is expected to open up a whole new world of opportunities for developers. AMD has also confirmed that the graphics on the upcoming flagship Exynos processor will be based on RDNA2 architecture, which is also used on GPUs that power Xbox Series X and Sony PS5.

Galaxy S22 Might Launch With AMD GPU

Considering the statement from AMD CEO, Samsung might announce the next flagship processor by the end of 2021, where, we will get more clarity on what we could expect from this processor. This means, the next generation of flagship smartphones from Samsung -- the Galaxy S22 series of devices is likely to be the first set of smartphones to feature silicon with AMD-developed GPU for mobile phones.

As of now, there isn't much information about the upcoming silicon from Exynos. Nonetheless, it is likely to set a new benchmark when it comes to mobile graphics capabilities and makes smartphone gaming a lot more fun and graphics-intensive. On the other hand, we also should worry about the power requirement, as the more powerful graphics, the higher the power consumption.

