AMD EPYC Milan-X Specifications Leaked: 64-Core With 768MB Cache Confirmed?
AMD EPYC Milan-X is the upcoming high-performance server-grade CPU from the red team, which is also said to be the first CPU to use stacked cache technology to increase the L3 cache. The processor is said to use 2.4D and 3D packing technologies and is speculated to offer a whopping 768MP of L3 cache.
AMD EPYC Milan-X 7773-X Specifications
The AMD EPYC Milan-X is said to offer physical CPU cores and this CPU will be internally known as 7773X. The processor is also said to support hyperthreading, hence, it should offer 128 threads, which should offer great multi-core performance. These cores will have a base clock speed of 2.4GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.5GHz.
Do note that the original Milan series of CPUs from AMD offered an L3 cache of 256MB, which is still a lot more than what we get on consumer PCs. Considering the leak, the upcoming Milan-X offers thrice as much L3 cache with a whopping 768MB with 280W of TDP.
AMD EPYC Milan-X 7573-X Specifications
The AMD EPYC Milan-X 7573-X will have a 32 core, 64-thread CPU with a base clock speed of 2.8GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.6GHz. This will also have a TDP of 280W with 768MB of L3 cache.
AMD EPYC Milan-X 7473-X Specifications
The AMD EPYC Milan-X 7573-X further cuts down on the number of CPU cores, which now offers 24 cores and 48 threads with a base clock speed of 2.8GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.7GHz with 240W of TDP and 768MB of L3 cache.
AMD EPYC Milan-X 7373-X Specifications
Lastly, the AMD EPYC Milan-X 7373-X will have 16 cores and 32 threads with a base clock speed of 3.05GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.8GHz. This also has a rated TDP of 240W and also offers 768MB of L3 cache.
Considering the leaked lineup, it looks like AMD is planning to CPUs that offer great performance on single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks. Due to the massive amount of cache, these should deliver improved IPC (instruction per core) and should improve the overall performance of the servers.
Milan-X (GN-B2) has 768MB L3$ per CPU. Let's confirm the specs 🧵— ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) September 16, 2021
7773X (64 cores)
2.2GHz base, 3.5GHz boost
768MB L3, 280W TDP
