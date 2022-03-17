AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition Spring 2022 Software Update Is Here: Radeon Super Resolution Is Here News oi-Vivek

AMD has officially released its spring 2022 software update for the Radeon GPUs. The new update comes with an improved UI and also introduced a few new features along with in-game performance improvement on select titles.

AMD claims to have made changes in the latest Radeon Adrenalin Edition software and introduces improved features like Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Image Sharpening, and Radeon Super Resolution. AMD claims that the latest Radeon Adrenalin Edition is optimized to offer a stable gaming experience for over 40 games.

Just with the latest Radeon Adrenalin Edition software v22.3.1 (when compared to the Radeon Software v20.12.2 can get up to 29 percent improvement in gaming performance. On games like Far Cry 6 and Hitman 3, one can get up to 18 percent and 16 percent performance improvement, respectively.

AMD Radeon Super Resolution Explained

AMD Radeon Super Resolution is one of the most prominent features of the latest Radeon Adrenalin Edition software. This is an AI upscaling technique, which helps to improve performance (more FPS) and works with both the Radeon 5000 and the Radeon 6000 series of graphics cards.

One can enable AMD Radeon Super Resolution with just a click of a button, and the feature is said to work on more than 1000 games. On Warframe, the Radeon RX 6800 XT with the Radeon 5800X can offer 108fps in native 4K resolution. With the Radeon Super Resolution turned on, one can get up to 255fps when it upscales from 1080p to 2160p.

Do note that, Radeon Super Resolution can upscale from 1440p resolution for slightly better graphics quality. One can expect similar performance improvement even on titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Dirt 5, and Borderlands 3.

AMD Link

AMD Link is another new feature on the Radeon Adrenalin Edition software v22.3.1, this allows users to convert their PC into a cloud gaming device and then connect up to four devices to play a local multiplayer game. This also allows users to use their secondary device as a controller with assigned hotkeys.

Additional Features

The latest Radeon Adrenalin Edition also comes with features like Radeon Image Sharpening, which will smartly enhance the details on media playback, and this also works on tasks like office and web applications. The new and improved UI also looks much more modern, especially when compared to the NVIDIA counterpart.

AMD FedelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Teased

AMD also teased that the FedelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will be available for users from Q2 2022. This update will offer "better than native image quality" using temporal data and anti-aliasing techniques. It is also said that the FRS 2.0 does not require dedicated machine learning hardware and will help boost the frame rates on supported games.

