AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Gets A Massive Price Cut: Intel Alder Lake Effect?

Early this year, we reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, which was one of the best mid-tier gaming CPUs in terms of both performance and energy efficiency. At the time of launch, the CPU was priced around $449 or Rs. 40,000. Now, the CPU is just available for $299 in the select market.

Intel recently announced the Alder Lake CPUs with new CPU architecture that offers P (performance) cores and E (efficiency) cores in the Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 variants. The Intel i7-12700K costs around $400, which goes head-to-head against the Ryzen 7 5800X.

Given the price cut of the Ryzen 7 5800X, the processor now competes against the $299 priced Intel Core i5-12600K. At this price, the Intel Core i5-12600K is no match to the Ryzen 7 5800X, especially when it comes to multi-core CPU performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an octa-core processor with a boost clock speed of 4.7GHz. This CPU is based on 7nm fabrication and is manufactured by TSMC, the same company that also makes chips for Apple iPhones and MacBooks.

The CPU also has other additional benefits over the competition like 32MB L3 cache, and the TPD is just at 105W, which is less than the TDP of the Intel Core i5-12600K. Hence, with the Ryzen 7 5800X, you will not only get high-performance, but you will also get a processor which is energy efficient.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Price In India

At the time of publishing this story, the Ryzen 7 5800X was priced around Rs. 35,000 in India. Given the price cut in markets like the USA, the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X is expected to come down in the next few weeks and might cost somewhere around Rs. 25,000.

If you are planning to build a gaming PC and have a budget of around Rs. 1,00,000, then it makes sense to get the Ryzen 7 5800X, as it turns out to be superior to the Intel Core i5-12600K. As it is an efficient CPU, you will also get better thermals when compared to Intel's offering.

