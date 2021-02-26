AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Review: Great CPU For Most Users

Ryzen 7 5800X Specifications

Number Of Cores: 8

Number of Threads: 16

Base Clock Speed: 3.8GHz

Boost Clock Speed: 4.7GHz

Total L2 Cache: 4MB

Total L3 Cache: 32MB

PCI Express Version: PCIe 4.0

CMOS: TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package: AM4

TDP: 105W

System Configuration

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Cores @4.7GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

RAM: HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB(8GBx2)

Storage: Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD 250GB

Motherboard: Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)

Power Supply: Corsair VS650

Thermal Solution: AntecKuhler H2O - K240 RGB

Pricing And Availability

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is available for Rs. 39,300 via various third-party sellers, making it a more affordable CPU when compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X or the Ryzen 9 5900X.

This CPU does not ship with a cooling system, and it is best to invest in a good quality cooler to get sustained peak performance for an extended period, especially while gaming.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Features: Goodness Of Zen3 Architecture

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X supports all the features of the Ryzen 9 CPUs such as one-click overclock support using Ryzen Master and support for select previous generation motherboard with just a BIOS update.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is based on PCIe Gen4 technology, offering higher data bandwidth when compared to the 10th Gen Intel desktop processors, which still use PCIe Gen3 technology. We tested the Ryzen 7 5800X CPU on the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi), the same board which we also used to review the Ryzen 9 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Geekbench 5 Performance

Geekbench 5 is one of the broadly used benchmark tools to judge the single-core and multi-core performance of a CPU, and the Ryzen 7 5800X comes out as a winner in both cases. On single-core, the CPU logged 1575 points and scored 9262 points on multi-core CPU performance.

The Ryzen 9 5950X is slightly ahead of the Ryzen 7 5800X in terms of single-core performance. However, the Ryzen 7 5800X offers better single-core performance when compared to the Intel Core i9-10900K, but loses out on multi-core performance.

Do note that, the Intel Core i9 10900K has a significantly higher boost clock speed of 5.3GHz when compared to the 4.7GHz boost clock speed of the Ryzen 7 5800X. The top-tier single-core performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X proves that it is one of the best CPUs for gaming and multi-tasking.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Cinebench R20 Performance

The test results from Cinebench R20 are also similar to the Geekbench 5, where the Ryzen 7 5800X outperforms the Intel Core i9 10900K by a close margin, while it still can't match the Ryzen 9 5950X, which is acceptable, as it has double the number of cores.

On Cinebench R20, the Ryzen 7 5800X scored 6218 points on multi-core CPU performance, making it one of the best-performing octa-core CPUs. The same applies to single-core performance, as the chipset easily offers a single-core performance of 632, whereas the Intel Core i9 10900K scores around 540 points.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Cinebench R15 Performance

The results aren't that different on this benchmark, where the Ryzen 7 5800X easily scored 264 points on single-core performance and touches 2683 points on the multi-core test, again outperforming the Intel Core i9 10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU-Z Performance

On CPU-Z, the Ryzen 7 5800X posts 653.5 points on single-core and 6491.1 points on multi-core performance. This time around, it still manages to outperform Intel Core i9 10900K in terms of a single core, but Intel's CPU offers slightly better multi-core performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X PCMark 10 and 3DMark Benchmark

On PCMark 10, the Ryzen 7 5800X got 8180 points, which is higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X or the Intel Core i9 10900K, as we ran the benchmark with the Radeon RX 6800XT, which gives the Ryzen 7 5800X a slight edge over the other two CPUs, which we benchmarked using the RTX 2060 super GPU.

Similarly, on the 3DMark Time Spy, the CPU logged 15222 points, which is almost double that of the score from the Intel Core i9 10900K, but not as much as the 17540 points posted by the Ryzen 9 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Super Position Benchmark

Super Position is a graphics benchmark, which uses both CPU and GPU performance. At 1080p resolution and high graphics settings, the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Radeon RX 6800XT outputs an average FPS of 168.03 and scored 22465 points.

Similarly, at 4K resolution, the PC posted an average FPS of 99.52 with a score of 13306, which is slightly less than the score posted by the Ryzen 9 5950X with the RTX 3080 GPU. Similarly, at 8K resolution, the system offers an average FPS of 39.13 with 5231 points.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Gaming Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is also a good CPU when it comes to gaming performance, as it offers top-tier frame rates in almost every game that we tested. The gaming performance, at 1080 was almost similar to the Ryzen 9 5950X, as most games do depend a lot on the GPU and single-core CPU performance.

Even if you are planning to play games at 1440p or 3160p, the Ryzen 7 5800X should be able to handle the same without any issue. So, when it comes to gaming, there is a better CPU in the market, especially at around Rs. 40,000 price mark.

Verdict

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, as expected, is a top-tier CPU for those planning to build a high-end gaming RIG, offering similar, if not higher performance than the Intel Core i9 10900K, which is almost Rs. 10,000 heftier than the Ryzen 7 5800X.

If you are building a PC just for gaming, then just get the Ryzen 7 5800X and save some money, and invest the same to get a higher tier GPU, especially if you are planning for 4K gaming. However, if you are building a PC for gaming and professional works like rending or video editing, spending a couple of more thousands on the Ryzen 9 5900X or the Ryzen 9 5950X does make sense, as they offer significantly better multi-core performance.

Overall, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a great CPU that has everything that one might look for on an upper mid-range CPU, capable of offering the best possible gaming experience, and with the Ryzen 7 5800X, you can easily build a 4K gaming system for around Rs. 1,00,000.