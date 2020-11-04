AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Zen 3 CPU India Pricing Announced: Here Are The Details News oi-Vivek

AMD recently launched the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs based on the Zen 3 7nm architecture. The brand has unveiled four new CPUs in the series, where the Ryzen 5950X is the flagship model with 16 cores and 32 threads with up to 4.9GHz.

At the time of launch, the company did not reveal the Indian price of these processors. Just a few days before the availability, the company has now revealed the retail price of these CPUs in India. Do note that, these are the INR Suggested Estimated Price (SEP) guidance from the company. Depending on the reseller, the price might vary a bit considering the local taxation.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Indian Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is the most affordable CPU in the Zen 3 series, and it costs Rs. 22,990 in India. This processor comes with 6 cores and 12 threads with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.6GHz.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Indian Price

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a mid-tier octa-core 16-threads processor with a peak clock speed of 4.7GHz. The Ryzen 7 5800X retails for Rs. 34,490.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Indian Price

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is an upper mid-range CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads, offering a peak CPU clock speed of 4.8GHz. Coming to the pricing, the Ryzen 9 5900X retails for Rs. 41,990.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Indian Price

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the top-of-the-line CPU from the Zen 3 series of processors. It offers 16 cores and 32 threads with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.9GHz. Being the flagship processor, the Ryzen 9 5950X costs Rs. 60,990 in India. The Ryzen 9 5950X is also said to be one of the fastest gaming processors with peak single-core CPU performance.

