AMD Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, RX 6900 XT Launched With RDAN2 Architecture

As expected, AMD has officially announced a new series of GPUs based on the RDAN2 architecture. Under the Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs, the company has launched the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT.

These three GPUs are expected to compete against the likes of the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and the RTX 3090 GPUs from NVIDIA. All three GPUs are based on 7nm architecture from TSMC, and here are the details regarding the same.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the top-of-the-line graphics card from the company that goes head-to-head with the RTX 3090 GPU from NVIDIA. It offers 80CUs with a boost clock speed of 2250MHz. This is also one of the most expensive GPUs from the brand, and it comes with a retail price of $999, which is less than the price of the RTX 3090.

It can offer a peak performance of 20.6TFLOPs (FP32) with a 256-bit memory bus. As per the video memory, the Ryzen 6900 XT offers 16GB of video memory. As per the TDP, the graphics card requires 300W of power, and there are a total of 26.8 billion transistors on a single graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6800

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is the most affordable of the lot, and it comes with a retail price of $579. The RX 6800 has 60 CUs with a boost clock speed of 2105MHz. In terms of raw performance, this GPU can offer a peak performance of 13.9 TFLOPs (FP32) and will offer 16GB of GDDR6 video memory.

Even though this is an entry-level GPU, it does offer a 256-bit bus memory controller with 250W of TDP, which is 50W less than the other two variants.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT sits between the RX 6800 and the RX 6900XT and costs $649. This graphics card competes against the RTX 3080 GPU and comes with 16GB of video memory along with 18.6 TFLOPs of performance.

The graphics card offers 72 CUs. Just like the other two models, this graphics card also has 128MB of infinity cache. This also has a recommended TPD of 300W, and it is a Navi 21 GPU that most users might prefer.

Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6800, and the RX 6800 XT will be available from November 18, whereas the RX 6900 XT will be available from December 8th in select markets. As of now, there is no information on the Indian pricing of these graphics cards.

