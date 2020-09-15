Upcoming Radeon RX 6000 Series RDNA 2 GPU First Look; NVIDIA In Trouble? News oi-Vivek

Gone are the days when we used to wait for the leaks to know about the upcoming tech products. To ease the job of the leakers, brands have started teasing their own products, giving a sneak peek on what to expect.

AMD has now done the same and showcased their upcoming RX 6000 series GPU based on the RDNA architecture. This is the first official look at the upcoming AMD GPU and the company claims that it comes with a new cooler design.

The company has also posted an easter egg on Fortnite Creative Island, which reveals additional details about the graphics card. The GPU will have two DisplayPorts, a single HDMI port (probably HDMI 2.1), and a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port, allowing this graphics card to be used with laptops such as the MacBook Pro.

The GPU comes with a dual 8-pin power adapter. Unlike the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series FE cards, the AMD RX 6000 series reference card should work with already existing PSU without any issue.

Massive Three Cooler Design

The official render of the RX 6000 series GPU does confirm that the reference card has a three fan design. This hints at the amount heat that the GPU might generate, which also means that it can offer some stellar graphics performance.

Just looking at the render, at least this reference card will be very big in size and one might only be able to fit this into a large PC tower. The TDP of the GPU is expected to be under 300W and is likely to compete against the RTX 3070/3080 GPU from NVIDIA and might cost slightly less than the NVIDIA counterpart, considering the previous launch prices.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPU Launch Date

AMD is holding a Ryzen Zen 2 CPU launch event on October 8, and the Radeon RX 6000 series GPU based on RDNA2 architecture will go live on October 28 at 09:30 PM IST.

