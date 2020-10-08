Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Launched: Fastest Gaming CPUs In The World? News oi-Vivek

AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 5000 series desktop processor based on the Zen3 architecture. The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is a 16-core and 32-thread CPU with 72 MB of cache, whereas the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is an eight-core processor with 32MB L3 cache.

According to AMD, the Zen3 based on 7nm architecture offers a 19 percent performance increase in PC workloads and up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt performance when compared to the competition.

The company claims that the 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers the highest single-thread performance when compared to other gaming processors. Similarly, it also offers the highest multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers 7 percent faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles and 26 percent faster in 1080p gaming across select titles. The new AMD CPUs can be used with AMD 500 series motherboards with just a simple bios update. And there are over 100 AMD 500 series motherboards available in the market.

AMD Ryzen Win Game Bundle

AMD is offering a win game bundle program with the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, where customers who purchase an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor between November 5th, 2020 and December 31st, 2020 will receive a complimentary copy of Far Cry 6 Standard Edition.

Similarly, customers who purchase AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT processor between October 20th, 2020, and December 31st, 2020 will also get the Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for free.

Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Availability

All the Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors will be available from November 5th across the globe, and here is the complete specs sheet of the newest AMD CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Specifications

MODEL CORES/ THREADS TDP (Watts) BOOST/BASE FREQ. (GHz) TOTAL CACHE COOLER SEP (USD) EXPECTED AVAILABILITY AMD RyzenTM 9 5950X 16C/32T 105W Up to 4.9 / 3.4 72MB N/A $799 November 5, 2020 AMD RyzenTM 9 5900X 12C/24T 105W Up to 4.8 / 3.7 70MB N/A $549 November 5, 2020 AMD RyzenTM 7 5800X 8C/16T 105W Up to 4.7 / 3.8 36MB N/A $449 November 5, 2020 AMD RyzenTM 5 5600X 6C/12T 65W Up to 4.6 / 3.7 35MB Wraith Stealth $299 November 5, 2020

