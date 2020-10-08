ENGLISH

    Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Launched: Fastest Gaming CPUs In The World?

    By
    |

    AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 5000 series desktop processor based on the Zen3 architecture. The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is a 16-core and 32-thread CPU with 72 MB of cache, whereas the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is an eight-core processor with 32MB L3 cache.

    Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Launched

     

    According to AMD, the Zen3 based on 7nm architecture offers a 19 percent performance increase in PC workloads and up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt performance when compared to the competition.

    The company claims that the 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers the highest single-thread performance when compared to other gaming processors. Similarly, it also offers the highest multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket.

    The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers 7 percent faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles and 26 percent faster in 1080p gaming across select titles. The new AMD CPUs can be used with AMD 500 series motherboards with just a simple bios update. And there are over 100 AMD 500 series motherboards available in the market.

    Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Launched

    AMD Ryzen Win Game Bundle

    AMD is offering a win game bundle program with the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, where customers who purchase an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor between November 5th, 2020 and December 31st, 2020 will receive a complimentary copy of Far Cry 6 Standard Edition.

     

    Similarly, customers who purchase AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT processor between October 20th, 2020, and December 31st, 2020 will also get the Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for free.

    Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Availability

    All the Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors will be available from November 5th across the globe, and here is the complete specs sheet of the newest AMD CPUs.

    AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Specifications

    MODELCORES/ THREADSTDP (Watts)BOOST/BASE FREQ. (GHz)TOTAL CACHECOOLERSEP (USD)EXPECTED AVAILABILITY
    AMD RyzenTM 9 5950X16C/32T105WUp to 4.9 / 3.472MBN/A$799November 5, 2020
    AMD RyzenTM 9 5900X12C/24T105WUp to 4.8 / 3.770MBN/A$549November 5, 2020
    AMD RyzenTM 7 5800X8C/16T105WUp to 4.7 / 3.836MBN/A$449November 5, 2020
    AMD RyzenTM 5 5600X6C/12T65WUp to 4.6 / 3.735MBWraith Stealth$299November 5, 2020

