Just In
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord 10 5G Set To Launch By The End Of October: Expected Specifications
-
- 4 hrs ago Reliance Jio Offering Unlimited Data, Calling In USA And UAE With Rs. 1,499 Plan
- 4 hrs ago HMD Global Rolls Out Android 10 Update For Nokia 3.1
- 4 hrs ago Realme Q2 Tipped To Arrive On October 13: Everything We Know So Far
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22: 1st innings: Kings XI Punjab bowlers strike late to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201
- News Void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Paswan's demise
- Movies Meghana Raj Opens Up About Her Pregnancy And Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja
- Finance 3 Reasons To Avoid Buying Gold Coins From Banks
- Automobiles Tata Technologies Partners With GKN Automotive To Open Global E-Mobility Software Engineering Centre
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In October
- Lifestyle Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia’s Saree Fashion Is Absolutely Inspiring; Her Top 5 Saree Looks
- Education AP POLYCET Results 2020: How To Check AP Polytechnic Result 2020
Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Launched: Fastest Gaming CPUs In The World?
AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 5000 series desktop processor based on the Zen3 architecture. The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is a 16-core and 32-thread CPU with 72 MB of cache, whereas the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is an eight-core processor with 32MB L3 cache.
According to AMD, the Zen3 based on 7nm architecture offers a 19 percent performance increase in PC workloads and up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt performance when compared to the competition.
The company claims that the 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers the highest single-thread performance when compared to other gaming processors. Similarly, it also offers the highest multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket.
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers 7 percent faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles and 26 percent faster in 1080p gaming across select titles. The new AMD CPUs can be used with AMD 500 series motherboards with just a simple bios update. And there are over 100 AMD 500 series motherboards available in the market.
AMD Ryzen Win Game Bundle
AMD is offering a win game bundle program with the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, where customers who purchase an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor between November 5th, 2020 and December 31st, 2020 will receive a complimentary copy of Far Cry 6 Standard Edition.
Similarly, customers who purchase AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT processor between October 20th, 2020, and December 31st, 2020 will also get the Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for free.
Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Availability
All the Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors will be available from November 5th across the globe, and here is the complete specs sheet of the newest AMD CPUs.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Specifications
|MODEL
|CORES/ THREADS
|TDP (Watts)
|BOOST/BASE FREQ. (GHz)
|TOTAL CACHE
|COOLER
|SEP (USD)
|EXPECTED AVAILABILITY
|AMD RyzenTM 9 5950X
|16C/32T
|105W
|Up to 4.9 / 3.4
|72MB
|N/A
|$799
|November 5, 2020
|AMD RyzenTM 9 5900X
|12C/24T
|105W
|Up to 4.8 / 3.7
|70MB
|N/A
|$549
|November 5, 2020
|AMD RyzenTM 7 5800X
|8C/16T
|105W
|Up to 4.7 / 3.8
|36MB
|N/A
|$449
|November 5, 2020
|AMD RyzenTM 5 5600X
|6C/12T
|65W
|Up to 4.6 / 3.7
|35MB
|Wraith Stealth
|$299
|November 5, 2020
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,370
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,555
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,998
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
34,974
-
47,500
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210