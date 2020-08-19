ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AMD A520 Chipset For Socket AM4 Launched; Makes Future PC Builds Affordable

    By
    |

    AMD has officially launched the A520 chipset for the motherboards with the AM4 socket. This latest chipset can support current CPUs based on Zen2 architecture and the upcoming AMD processors based on the Zen3 architecture, making it future proof and it supports the plug-and-play feature.

    AMD A520 Chipset For Socket AM4 Launched

     

    The AMD A520 sits between the A320 and the B550 chipset. It supports x16 PCIe 3.0 express lanes with support for a single USB 3.2 Gen2 and four SuperSpeed USBs when used with a third-gen Ryzen processor.

    The chipset can only support a single GPU and it uses PCIe 3.0 lanes for both general-purpose and CPU chipset uplink. As this is a budget chipset, a motherboard with the AMD A520 chipset will not support overclocking.

    Out of 20 PCIe 3.0 lanes, 16 are used for the GPU and the rest will be allocated for the chipset downlink. These four lanes can either be used for a single x4 NVMe SSD or an x2 NVMe SSD and an x2 HHD or can even drive two x2 + x2 NVMe SSDs.

    The build-in SATA connection can offer a peak data transfer rate of 6Gbps and the USB ports can offer up to 10Gbps of data transfer speed. As mentioned before, a motherboard with the AMD A520 chipset will completely support 3rd gen AMD Ryzen processors based on Zen 2 and the future Ryzen processors based on the Zen 3 architecture without any BIOS update.

    Here are some of the motherboards that are already available in the market with the AMD A520 chipset. Do note that, the chipset does not support Ryzen 5 3400G and the Ryzen 3 3200G processors.

    • ASROCK A520M Pro4
    • ASUS TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS
    • BIOSTAR A520MH
    • GIGABYTE A520 AORUS Elite
    • MSI MAG A520M VECTOR WIFI

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amd cpu news Computer
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X