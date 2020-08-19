Just In
- 6 min ago Realme X7 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Display Set For September 1 Launch
-
- 16 min ago Asus ZenFone 7 Visits Geekbench Ahead Of Launch; Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC Tipped
- 1 hr ago Google Maps Gets Much-Needed Colorful Redesign With More Details
- 8 hrs ago Reliance Digital Festival Sale: Great Deals And Offers On Electronics Gadgets
Don't Miss
- Movies #CBITakesOver Trends On Twitter; Ankita Lokhande Says 'Truth Wins'
- News CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Who said what
- Automobiles Honda Livo BS6 ‘Disc Brake’ Variant Prices Revealed: Here Is The Entire Price List!
- Lifestyle From Garlic To Basil, Honey To Onion: Effective Home Remedies To Treat Or Reduce Fever
- Finance Survey Says Income Of 79% Respondents Impacted By COVID-19
- Sports CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
- Travel Indians Visiting Nepal Will Now Have To Show Their ID cards
AMD A520 Chipset For Socket AM4 Launched; Makes Future PC Builds Affordable
AMD has officially launched the A520 chipset for the motherboards with the AM4 socket. This latest chipset can support current CPUs based on Zen2 architecture and the upcoming AMD processors based on the Zen3 architecture, making it future proof and it supports the plug-and-play feature.
The AMD A520 sits between the A320 and the B550 chipset. It supports x16 PCIe 3.0 express lanes with support for a single USB 3.2 Gen2 and four SuperSpeed USBs when used with a third-gen Ryzen processor.
The chipset can only support a single GPU and it uses PCIe 3.0 lanes for both general-purpose and CPU chipset uplink. As this is a budget chipset, a motherboard with the AMD A520 chipset will not support overclocking.
Out of 20 PCIe 3.0 lanes, 16 are used for the GPU and the rest will be allocated for the chipset downlink. These four lanes can either be used for a single x4 NVMe SSD or an x2 NVMe SSD and an x2 HHD or can even drive two x2 + x2 NVMe SSDs.
The build-in SATA connection can offer a peak data transfer rate of 6Gbps and the USB ports can offer up to 10Gbps of data transfer speed. As mentioned before, a motherboard with the AMD A520 chipset will completely support 3rd gen AMD Ryzen processors based on Zen 2 and the future Ryzen processors based on the Zen 3 architecture without any BIOS update.
Here are some of the motherboards that are already available in the market with the AMD A520 chipset. Do note that, the chipset does not support Ryzen 5 3400G and the Ryzen 3 3200G processors.
- ASROCK A520M Pro4
- ASUS TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS
- BIOSTAR A520MH
- GIGABYTE A520 AORUS Elite
- MSI MAG A520M VECTOR WIFI
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500