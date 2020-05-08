AMD Ryzen 3 3100 And Ryzen 3 3300X Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 7,290 News oi-Vivek

AMD has officially launched two new entry-level gaming-centric CPUs -- the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and the Ryzen 3 3300X. These are four-core eight-thread processors based on the Zen-2 architecture, which makes them more power efficient when compared to the competition.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 retails for Rs. 7,290 (plus GST) and the Ryzen 3 3300X sells for Rs. 9,490 (plus GST) and will be available via resellers across the country by mid-May.

The Ryzen 3 3300X is not just an overclocked Ryzen 3 3100, as all four cores on the 3300X are on the same CCX and it uses 4 + 0 configuration, where one CCX is completely inactive. Whereas the Ryzen 3 3100, uses two CCXs with two cores on each CCX and it uses 2 + 2 configuration.

Due to this, the Ryzen 3 3300X has a single block of 16MB L3 cache and it also reduces the latency between two cores, and the L3 cache on the Ryzen 3 3100 is split in half. The Ryzen 3 3300X will have lower core latency and higher cache memory indicates a higher single-core performance, which will help on tasks like gaming.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, Ryzen 3 3100 Features

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X offers slightly higher clock speed and more performance when compared to the Ryzen 3 3100. It comes with a base clock speed of 3.9GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3GHz with a total L3 cache of 16MB.

The CPU has a default TDP of 65W and it does support PCIe 4.0 Express lanes for faster data transmission from modern storage and graphics processors. The retail box also comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler, which should be more than sufficient to maintain optimum operating temperature.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 is also a quad-core processor, with a slightly lower clock speed when compared to the Ryzen 3 3300X. It comes with a base operating frequency of 3.6GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.9GHz and a total L3 cache of 16MB.

Should You Build A PC With Either Of These CPUs?

With under Rs. 10,000 price tag, the Ryzen 3 3100, and the Ryzen 3 3300X seem like a great pair of CPUs for those who are planning to build a new gaming PC with a budget less than Rs. 40,000. As these CPUs come with support for PCIe 4.0, which is not yet present even on the flagship Intel CPUs, these two processors will be future proof.

Out of two, I would pick the Ryzen 3 3300X as it has lower core latency and higher single-core and multi-core performance, thanks to higher clock speeds and just costs a bit more than the Ryzen 3 3100. Stay tuned for the full review of the CPUs to know how these CPUs will perform in a real-life scenario.

Best Mobiles in India