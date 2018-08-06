AMD Ryzen Threadripper with 32 cores to goes on sale in India for Rs 1,25,990

AMD, the brand which has pioneered in desktop class CPU and GPU is launching the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processor (CPU) with 32 cores and 64 threads in India on the 13th of August.

Price and availability

The 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32 cores will be available in India for Rs 1,25,990 + tax on AMD.com. One can pre-order the same starting from 6th of August 2018.

The 16 cores, 32 threads AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X CPU will be launched in India on the 31st of August and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X will be unveiled in the month of October 2018.

To bring in to the real-life contest, the Threadripper 2990WX has scored 7168 points on Cinebench 15 with a 5100 MHz frequency, smashing the previous record of 5828 points by an 18 core processor (single socket record).

NAME AMD RyzenTM ThreadripperTM 2990WX AMD RyzenTM ThreadripperTM 2970WX AMD RyzenTM ThreadripperTM 2950X AMD RyzenTM ThreadripperTM 2920X CORES/THREADS 32/64 24/48 16/32 12/24 BOOST/ BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ) 4.2/3.0 4.2/3.0 4.4/3.5 4.3/3.5 L3$ (MB 64 64 32 32 TDP (WATTS) 250W 250W 180W 180W PCIe® Gen 3.0 LANES 64 64 64 64 SEP (USD) $1,799 $1,200 $899 $649 EXPECTED AVAILABILITY Aug. 13, 2018 Oct-18 Aug. 31, 2018 Oct-18

Jim Anderson senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, AMD said

We created a new standard for the HEDT market when we launched our first Ryzen Threadripper processors a year ago, delivering a ground-breaking level of computing power for the world’s most demanding PC users. Our goal with 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors was to push the performance boundaries even further and continue innovating at the bleeding edge. Beginning on August 13, creators, enthusiasts, and gamers everywhere will get to experience the benefits of these new products.

Ron Fischer, Director of Information Technology, Fox VFX Lab said

At Fox VFX Lab we use AMD technology extensively. Our workstations are custom built, based on water-cooled Ryzen Threadripper processors. Unreal engine artists easily peg every core at 100% during lightmass calculations. We work in real-time at the front of the production pipeline, and things move very quickly here, at the speed of imagination. AMD helps keep the pace as we define the future of virtual filmmaking.

Jeremy Smith, CTO at Jellyfish Pictures said

From film, TV, animation and motion graphics to art design & visual development, Jellyfish Pictures’ focus is delivering uncompromised creative artwork to the world. Our goal is to empower creative professionals to freely imagine, design, build and create without limitations, and with AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper we know we are offering unrivaled high-performance computing technology.