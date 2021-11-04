AMD Zen 4D Dense Technology Leaked: Better Than Intel Alder Lake? News oi-Vivek

Intel obtained a major leap in both performance and efficiency with the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, which use a combination of high-performance and efficiency cores. It now looks like AMD might also introduce a major architectural change with the upcoming Zen 4 series of processors to take on the blue team.

According to the Youtube channel, Moore's Law is Dead, AMD is likely to introduce a new type of CPU core on the Zen 4 architecture -- Zen4D Dense Technology. This is said to come with the reduced cache memory and lower frequency to increase efficiency and to decrease the power consumption of the processor.

As these new Zen 4D cores will be physically smaller in size, it is now said that AMD might be able to include as many as 16 cores on a single chiplet. Hence, the Zen 4 architecture will be a tweaked version of the Zen 3 architecture and could even further reduce the size of these cores using the latest fabrication nodes.

As one can expect, AMD will also support the latest technologies like DDR5 RAM support and PCIe Gen 5 memory lane support for increased memory bandwidth for both GPU and storage devices. As AMD is not baking the entire product from scratch, it will also save time and save a lot of resources for the company.

AMD Focusing On Zen 5?

The same leak that talks about the Zen 4 architecture also confirms that the company is also working on Zen 5 architecture, which is said to be much more exciting than the Zen 4 architecture. The Zen 4 architecture is said to go official in Q3 2023.

When compared to the Zen 4 CPUs, AMD is said to deliver around 20 to 40 percent IPC (instruction per core) improvement. The desktop version of the AMD Zen 5 CPU is likely to use a hybrid CPU architecture with 8 Zen 5 cores and 16 Zen 4D cores to take on Intel's Alder Lake architecture.

When Apple started launching MacBooks with its own silicon, both Intel and AMD lost a major partner. These brands are now working on making CPUs and GPUs that are not just fast but are also energy efficient to compete against the competition.

Source

Best Mobiles in India