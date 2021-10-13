AMD Celebrates Ryzen's Fifth Anniversary: Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs 2022 Launch Confirmed News oi-Vivek

AMD brought multi-core consumer CPUs to the mainstream market with the Ryzen series five years ago. From the very first Ryzen processor to the newly launched Ryzen 9 5950X, the company has made some of the best value-for-money CPUs with performance improvements on each iteration.

AMD has now shared a video, where CMO, John Taylor, and the director of technical marketing, discussing on various aspects of the Ryzen series of processors. The video also sheds some light on the upcoming products from the Red Team.

The first Ryzen processor was launched in December 2016, where the company has shown the gaming performance of their newest CPU along with a few more demos for the content creators.

The video highlights the fact that to keep the momentum going, the company will focus on the fundamental aspects of a CPU like the core architecture, frequency, platform, and process technology.

AMD's View On Using Different CPU Cores On Same Design

Apple has already launched MacBooks with different core designs and Intel's upcoming Alder Lake is also expected to use different CPU cores on the CPU. According to Robert Hallock, using different CPU cores is to improve power efficiency, which Android incorporated a long back.

From what he said, it looks like AMD might not launch CPUs with different core architecture anytime soon, as they are difficult to address via software when compared to a CPU with multiple cores using the same core design.

What Next At Ryzen?

In 2022, Ryzen will have a new platform with support for technologies like DDR5, PCIe Gen5, and cooler compatibility with existing socket AM4 coolers. With the next-gen Ryzen lineup, both IP cycles and core cycles are lining up, hence, we could expect to see more powerful and more power-efficient CPUs from AMD in 2022.

3D V-Cache or 3D chiplet technology, where the high-speed cache memory is placed on top of the cores can offer up to 15 percent increased performance. Products with this technology will also be available in early 2022 which will also feature an AM4 socket design. These products will be based on the Zen 3 architecture while the AMD Ryzen CPUs with Zen-4 architecture are coming in late 2022.

AMD Is Also Working On New Laptop CPUs

Robert Hallock also confirms that AMD is indeed working on the next-generation laptop CPUs, which are more power-efficient and are said to feature multiple power management algorithms. These CPUs are also said to include a technology, which can turn off CPU and GPU cores when not in use, further increasing the power efficiency and improving the battery life.

