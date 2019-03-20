ENGLISH

    Apple announced refreshed 4K iMac and 5K iMac with 9th Gen Intel CPU and AMD Vega Pro GPU

    These computers offer up to 256 GB of RAM

    After the launch of the new iPad Mini and the iPad Air, the company has now announced an updated version of the Apple iMac 4K and the Apple iMac 5K. Here is everything you need to know about the latest iMacs from Apple.

    Apple announced refreshed 4K iMac and 5K iMac with 9th Gen Intel CPU

     

    Apple iMac 4K

    The Apple iMac 4K comes with a 21.5-inch 4k (4096×2304 pixels) retina display, offering up to 500 nits of brightness comes with a starting price tag of Rs 1,19,900. The entry-level model is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core-i5 Hexa-core processor with AMD Radeon Pro Vega 48 GPU.

    According to Apple, the upgraded model offers up to 60% improved performance over the last generation iMac. Apple iMac 4K will be available from the next week (27th of March) via Apple official website and Authorised sellers.

    Apple iMac 5K

    The Apple iMac 5K (5120 x 2880 pixels) features a 27-inch retina display with and costs 1,69,900 for the base variant. Unlike the 4K iMac, the 5K iMac comes with 9th Gen Hexa-core or Octa-core Intel CPU. The top of the line variant comes with 9th Gen Core-i9 Octa-core CPU (Turbo Boost up to 5.0 GHz), offering 2.4x faster performance compared to the previous generation 27-inch iMac.

    The 27-inch 5K iMac comes with Radeon Pro Vega 50 graphics card, offering up to 50% improved performance over the last generation model. The newer GPUs on both the model will be able to handle extensive 3D modeling, video editing, and designing of high-resolution games. The top of the line variant can be customized to offer up to 4 TB of SSD based storage and a whopping 256 GB of RAM (on both models).

    In the United States, the 21.5-inch iMac and the 27-inch iMac are priced $1299, and $1799, respectively. There is a price difference of Rs 25,000 (at least) between the US and Indian pricing.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 7:17 [IST]
