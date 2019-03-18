Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini officially launched with A12 Bionic SoC: Price starts at Rs 34,900 News oi-Vivek Apple iPad Air comes with a 10.5-inch display

Apple has officially launched the all new Apple iPad Mini and the Apple iPad Air with the Apple A12 Bionic chipset and support for first-generation Apple pencil, which is now available for Rs 8,500. Here is everything you need to know about the latest iPad series from Apple.

Apple iPad Air and Apple iPad Mini Indian pricing

Apple iPad Air with 64 GB (Wi-Fi) - Rs 44,900

Apple iPad Air with 64 GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) - 55,900

Apple iPad Mini with 64 GB (Wi-Fi) - Rs 34,900

Apple iPad Mini with 64 GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) - 45,900

Apple iPad Mini

The Apple iPad Mini comes with 7.9-inch display with a retail price of Rs 34,900 (Wi-Fi model) for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. Here are the specifications for the Apple iPad Mini.

As mentioned before the new iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch display with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution screen offering P3 Color Gamut. The display provides a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a 326 pixels per inch (similar to the Apple iPhone XR).

The Apple A12 Bionic Octa-Core SoC powers the new iPad Mini with 64/128 GB of internal storage. The iPad comes with Wi-Fi only and the Wi-Fi + 4G model, which accepts a 4G SIM card to support the wireless network. The iPad does offer Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi bands (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The iPad Mini has an 8 MP primary camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 7 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture with 1080p video recording support. The iPad comes with the second Gen Touch ID and a 19.1 watt-hour, which can last up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Apple iPad Air

The Apple iPad Air comes with a 10.5-inch display with a retail price of Rs 44,900 (Wi-Fi model) for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. Here are the specifications for the Apple iPad Air.

As mentioned before the new iPad Air has a 10.5-inch display with 2224 x 1668 pixels resolution screen offering P3 Color Gamut. The display provides a maximum brightness of 500 nits with 264 pixels per inch.

The Apple A12 Bionic Octa-Core SoC (the same chipset that powers the Apple iPhone XS) powers the new iPad Air with 64/128 GB of internal storage. The iPad Aie comes with Wi-Fi only and the Wi-Fi + 4G model, which accepts a 4G SIM card to support the wireless network. The iPad does offer Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi bands (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The iPad Mini has an 8 MP primary camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 7 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture with 1080p video recording support. The iPad Air comes with the second Gen Touch ID and a 30.2 watt-hour, which can last up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Other accessories launched at the event

Smart keyboard case for Apple iPad Air for Rs 3500

Polyurethane Smart Covers for iPad Air for Rs 3800

Polyurethane Smart Covers for iPad Mini for Rs 3500