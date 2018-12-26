Alleged Apple iPad mini 5 case leaks showing dual rear cameras

Recently, we came across speculations that Apple could be prepping a new iPad mini. Now, a fresh leak reveals some of the features of the upcoming iPad mini. The iPad mini 4 was launched in September 2014, so we can expect a possible upgrade to the same coming soon.

Apple iPad mini 5 case leaks

As per fresh information, the alleged upcoming iPad mini 5's camera and design details have been revealed in the form of leaked images. Slashleaks has taken to Twitter to share images of an alleged iPad mini 5 case. The images show a vertical cutout at the rear of the device hinting at a dual camera module. If this happens to be true, it could be a major upgrade in the camera department as there appears to be LED flash as well.

The leaked case also shows a hole for the mic. It is positioned at the top with one for the headphone jack. There appears to be a cutout for a small connector pointing out at the support for a small and smart keyboard. However, there is no confirmation if this leaked image showing the case is genuine as we usually come across several leaks regarding upcoming Apple devices.

iPad mini 5 rumors

Earlier this year, Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst predicted about the iPad mini 5. He stated that the new iPad mini model will feature a new processor and an affordable display. Eventually, we cannot see any iPad Pro like advanced features in this upcoming compact model as it will arrive with an affordable price tag. It was also tipped that the mass production of the same will debut this month for a launch later this year.

In October this year, Apple released the new 9.7-inch iPad with support for Apple Pencil and the new iPad Pro 2018. Going by the same, we can expect the Cupertino-based tech giant to launch an upgrade to the dated iPad mini even if it comes with support for the Apple Pencil.