Apple iPad Pro 2018 lineup to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack

Apple is planning to ditch 3.5mm audio jack from upcoming iPads. Know what all changes will be made to the new product.

    It has been reported that Apple is working on its new iPads for 2018. So far we have heard that the Cupertino tech giant will launch three iPhone. Apple is said to unveil its all the three new phone at its keynote event this year. Now there is some important information surfaced online about the upcoming iPads. The highlight of the 2018 iPads will be its thin bezels and no 3.5mm audio jack.

    This hasn't shocked us much because this is not the first time Apple is going to do this. The company has already removed the 3.5mm headphone jack with the launch of iPhone 7. Now the company is planning the same for the upcoming iPad 2018. According to reports, the company is planning to launch two new iPads in 2018. The base variant will reportedly come with a 10.5-inch display, where the high-end model will sport a 12.9-inch screen.

    According to the report, the dimensions of the upcoming iPads will be reduced on all side. This means the iPads will come with minimum bezels on the sides. The dimensions of the 10.5-inch display iPad are said to be 247.5 x 178.7 x 6mm down from 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm. On the other hand, the 12.9-inch iPad will sport much thinner bezes than the 10.5-inch iPad. The top-end variant of the iPad 2018 is said to have 280 x 215 x 6.4mm down from 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm.

    The Japanese website reveals the most important information that the 2018 iPads will ditch the 3.5mm audio jack. This might be a great news for someone but there are people on the other side who prefer 3.5mm audio jack on their devices. There are a couple of rumors which suggest that the upcoming iPhone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jacks.

    It has been reported that Apple iPads for 2018 will come with Apple's most famous face recognition technology. This means that there will be no fingerprint scanner or the home button on the upcoming iPads. If this turn to be true this will be the first iPad to have Face unlock feature.

    Monday, July 30, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
