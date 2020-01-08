Just In
Apple Mac Pro With 256GB Storage Now Available For Rs. 4,99,900 In India
Apple has finally launched its most powerful computer -- the Mac Pro in India and even the entry-level model costs a whopping Rs. 4,99,900. Do note that, this computer does not include a monitor in its package and a recommended monitor costs another Rs. 5,00,000.
ITNET, one of the Apple premium resellers in India has officially confirmed the pricing. However, as of now there is no information on the availability of the high-end variants of the Apple Mac Pro in India.
What Do You Get For Five Lakhs?
The model that retails in India comes with a model number of MTEK2HN/A. The computer is powered by an 8 core Xenon Intel CPU with a clock speed of 3.5GHz with 32GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Besides, it also packs in a Radeo Pro 580X GPU to take care of graphical requirements.
This is one of the most modular PC that Apple has made in recent times. It comes with a lot of PCIe slots that can be used to add additional hardware like graphics cards, Afterburner cards, and more. Besides, this is also the world's first computer that can support up to 1.5TB of RAM. However, only the high-end variant of the Mac Pro with 28-core CPU supports it, and it is limited to 768GB, which should be good enough for almost everyone.
You might think one can easily upgrade storage after purchasing the PC using a third-party SSD, right? Well, you are wrong, as the storage on the Apple Mac Pro is bound to the T2 security chipset, which does not allow to install even an Apple SSD from another Mac Pro for security purposes.
This means, in a PC that costs almost five lakhs you just get 256GB of onboard storage. Considering this PC will be used by professionals, this will definitely be a bottleneck.
