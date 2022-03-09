Apple Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display Announced: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Alongside the unveiling of the new M1 Ultra chip at the Peak Performance event, Apple also unveiled a new desktop computer dubbed Mac Studio. This new computer features a new Aluminum enclosure, an ample collection of ports, and high-end specs. The Apple Mac Studio comes with the Studio Display, which is a 27-inch 5K Retina monitor with the A13 Bionic chipset.

Apple Mac Studio

Talking about the Apple Mac Studio, there are inbuilt microphones, a camera and more in the Apple Mac Studio. It can be configured either with the already existing M1 Max or the newly launched M1 Ultra with up to 64GB and 128GB unified memory respectively. As it is a desktop, the Mac Studio comes with a slew of ports including amn SDXC card slot and two USB Type-C ports at the front and four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 10GB Ethernet port at the back. Also, there is pro audio back. It has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity as well.

Apple Mac Studio can drive up to four Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV, which accounts for nearly 90 million pixels. The newly designed aluminum enclosure measures 3.7 inches in thickness and comes with a dual-fan cooling system to circulate air via over 4000 machined holes at the bottom and back panels of the Apple Mac Studio. This way, there is cooling both at the internal power supply and SoC. Eventually, the monitor does not get heated up while in use.

Apple Studio Display

Furthermore, Apple announced their first standalone desktop monitor called Studio Display. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of peak brightness and support for the DCI-P3 color gamut. Notably, there is an anti-reflective coating or a nano-texture glass option on it.

The Apple Studio Display comes with an all-Aluminum enclosure with narrow bezels and has an inbuilt stand with up to 30 degrees of tilt by default. There is an Apple A13 Bionic chipset to enable the Center Stage feature on the inbuilt 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor. Besides this, there is a three microphone array and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system.

At its back, the Apple Studio Display features a Thunderbolt and three USB Type-C ports. It lets users to connect to a Mac with a single cable. The Studio Display can deliver up to 96W power to a Mac notebook. It is touted to fast charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Price And Availability

Both the Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display are already up for pre-order in India and other global markets. The shipping of these models will debut on March 18. The Apple Mac Studio is priced starting from Rs. 1,89,900 and the Studio Display is priced starting from Rs. 1,59,900. There will be other accessories for buyers to choose from as detailed below.

Apple has launched new color variants of its Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad and Touch ID priced at Rs. 19,500. The new Magic Trackpad is priced at Rs. 14,500 and the Magic Mouse is priced at Rs. 9,500.

