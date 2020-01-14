Apple Reportedly Working On MacBook Pro Mode To Boost Gaming Performance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple's focus on consumer market was renewed when the company launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the new Mac Pro. The portable power feature earned praises. New reports suggest that Apple might be working on a new 'Pro Mode' to speed up the notebooks. The Pro Mode for MacBook can be turned on and off manually, 9to5Mac reports.

Pro Mode For MacBook

The new mode goes by the reference name Catalina 10.15.3 beta and doesn't appear to be a working feature as yet. According to a key text string from the beta, the Pro Mode is described the the "apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase".

At the same time, the other strings note: "Fan speed limit overridden", hinting that turning on the Pro Mode will also override the fan speed limits. It is believed that the fan speed limits will automatically reset the following day, similar to how Do Not Disturb mode functions on the macOS.

Pro Mode For Gaming

Apple is pushing its MacBook for pro gamers and maybe the Pro Mode might pave the way. Generally, gaming PCs max out their fan and cooling settings and is considered a basic requirement among many. There are plenty of cases where gamers have accepted the extra noise from the cooling systems as it gives the machines the extra power.

Comparatively, the 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a better cooling system than the previous models. From the looks of it, the Pro Mode on MacBook might lead to better cooling systems in the next models. But, the details about the Pro Mode are vague.

For one, we don't know which of the MacBook models will get the update, but the efficiency will be limited by the cooling systems. Reports note that the next generation of MacBook, which might be coming soon, will feature new fan designs and cooling system to adapt to the Pro Mode.

