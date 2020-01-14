Just In
- 38 min ago Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India Launch: Watch Live Stream Here
-
- 42 min ago OnePlus 8 Pro Might Pack Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 120Hz 2K Display
- 3 hrs ago Realme Buds Air Neo Might Launch With Noise Cancellation
- 7 hrs ago Sankranti and Pongal Festival Season Offers: Time To Buy Best Budget Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News Explained: What is the voluntary registration of drones scheme
- Movies Raj Kapoor's Daughter Ritu Nanda Passes Away; Neetu Kapoor Mourns Her Death!
- Sports Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's doubles QFs of Hobart International
- Finance Are Fixed Deposits In Small Finance Banks Safe?
- Automobiles Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: Design, Features, Price, Specs & Other Details
- Lifestyle Makar Sankranti 2020: 10 Quotes And Wishes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Apple Reportedly Working On MacBook Pro Mode To Boost Gaming Performance
Apple's focus on consumer market was renewed when the company launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the new Mac Pro. The portable power feature earned praises. New reports suggest that Apple might be working on a new 'Pro Mode' to speed up the notebooks. The Pro Mode for MacBook can be turned on and off manually, 9to5Mac reports.
Pro Mode For MacBook
The new mode goes by the reference name Catalina 10.15.3 beta and doesn't appear to be a working feature as yet. According to a key text string from the beta, the Pro Mode is described the the "apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase".
At the same time, the other strings note: "Fan speed limit overridden", hinting that turning on the Pro Mode will also override the fan speed limits. It is believed that the fan speed limits will automatically reset the following day, similar to how Do Not Disturb mode functions on the macOS.
Pro Mode For Gaming
Apple is pushing its MacBook for pro gamers and maybe the Pro Mode might pave the way. Generally, gaming PCs max out their fan and cooling settings and is considered a basic requirement among many. There are plenty of cases where gamers have accepted the extra noise from the cooling systems as it gives the machines the extra power.
Comparatively, the 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a better cooling system than the previous models. From the looks of it, the Pro Mode on MacBook might lead to better cooling systems in the next models. But, the details about the Pro Mode are vague.
For one, we don't know which of the MacBook models will get the update, but the efficiency will be limited by the cooling systems. Reports note that the next generation of MacBook, which might be coming soon, will feature new fan designs and cooling system to adapt to the Pro Mode.
-
21,998
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,998
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,899
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,998
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,799
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
20,000
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
5,990
-
30,500