Asgard DDR5 UDIMM Memory Announced For 12th-generation Intel CPUs News oi-Vivek

Intel is likely to announce the 12th Gen Alder Lake desktop CPUs by the end of 2021, offering improved performance and efficiency when compared to the 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S CPUs.

Asgard has now announced a new next-gen DDR5 memory module for the Alder lake CPUs with higher memory speed and lower power consumption. Here are the details on the next-gen desktop memory from Asgard.

Asgard DDR5 UDIMM Memory Specifications

The Asgard DDR5 UDIMM Memory will be rated at 1.1V power consumption. The memory will come in 32, 64, and 128GB configuration with up to 4800MHz memory speed. When compared to the DDR4 memory, the DDR5 memory is said to be twice as fast and 20 percent more power-efficient.

Motherboards with Intel 600 chipset and 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU will be the first set of products that can support DDR5 memory. DDR5 memory will be backward compatible and should work with CPUs and motherboards that support DDR4 memory.

However, using DDR5 memory on a system that just supports DDR4 will not offer any improved performance. On top of that, DDR5 memory is also expected to cost a lot more than DDR4 memory, so, even in terms of finance, getting a DDR5 memory does not make any sense for the current generation CPUs from either Intel or AMD.

CPUs That Support DDR5 Memory

According to Asgard, Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake desktop CPUs, Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP server CPUs, Intel Tiger Lake-U CPUs, AMD Van Gogh APU, and AMD Rembrandt series of CPUs are said to support DDR5 memory.

DDR5 Memory Price

As of now, there is no information on how much the Asgard DDR5 memory might cost. Given the next-generation label, it is likely to cost a bit more than than the DDR4 memory. Just like DDR4 memory, we can expect multiple variants of DDR5 UDIMM memory (with RGB, with built-in cooler) at various price points, and some might even support overclocking (XMP).

Via

Best Mobiles in India