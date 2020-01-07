Micron Begins DDR5 DIMMs Sampling For High-Performance Computing And AI Applications News oi-Vivek

Micron the memory manufacturing company has officially confirmed that it has begun sampling DDR5 Registered DIMMs using 1znm process technology. DDR5 is the most advanced DRAM till date and the company claims that a DDR5 RAM compared to a DDR4 RAM will increase memory performance by 85 percent.

Compared to the last generation RDIMM, DDR5 doubles memory density and also consumes less power. In theory, a DDR5 RAM should be able to 1.85 times more performance compared to DDR4 RAM. Similarly, the company also claims that it increases reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS).

In the earlier phase, the DDR5 RAM will be used in server workloads. Similarly, in the next few years, this technology will be made available for computers, laptops, and smartphones as well. Using this technology, brands can make single RAM DIMMs with up to 64GB, which was limited to 16GB on DDR4 technology.

"Datacenter workloads will be increasingly challenged to extract value from the accelerating growth of data across virtually all applications. The key to enabling these workloads is higher-performance, denser, higher-quality memory. Micron's sampling of DDR5 RDIMMs represents a significant milestone, bringing the industry one step closer to unlocking the value in next-generation data-centric applications", says Tom Eby, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Compute & Networking Business Unit at Micron

Comparison Between DDR4 And DDR5 RAM Technology

Technology DDR4 DDR5 Data rates 1600-3200 MT/s 3200-6400 MT/s VDD/VDDQ/VPP 1.2/1.2/2.5 1.1/1.1/1.8 Internal VREF VREFDQ VREFDQ, VREFCA, VREFCS Device densities 2Gb-16Gb 8Gb-64Gb Prefetch 8n 16n DQ receiver equalization CTLE DFE On-die ECC None 128b+8b SEC, error check and scrub Bank groups (BG)/banks 4 BG x 4 banks (x4/x8)

2 BG x 4 banks (x16)

8 BG x 2 banks (8Gb x4/x8) 4 BG x 2 banks (8Gb x16) 8 BG x 4 banks (16-64Gb x4/x8) 4 BG x 4 banks (16-64Gb x16)

Command/address interface ODT, CKE, ACT, RAS, CAS, WE, A CA

Burst length BL8 (and BL4) BL16, BL32 (and BC8 OTF, BL32 OTF)

Mode registers 7 x 17 bits Up to 256 x 8 bits (LPDDR type read/write)

Best Mobiles in India