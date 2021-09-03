Asus Launches Windows 11 Ready Laptops With OLED Screen During Create Uncreated Event News oi-Vivek

Asus has launched a whole new range of laptops from the new ASUS Zenbook, Vivobook, and ProArt Studiobook series. The company has also confirmed that these are laptops will be eligible for Windows 11 OS update, which will go live on September 5.

One of the interesting features of the latest series of laptops from Asus is the display. All these laptops come with an OLED display, where, some of the models offer features like VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. Featuring true-to-life colors, vivid imagery, and low blue light feature.

Besides, the company has also showcased products like the ASUS ProArt Station PD5, a high-performance desktop PC with features like 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3070, or A2000 graphics. The brand also showcased the ProArt Display OLED PA32DC monitor, which is said to be the world's first OLED monitor with a built-in color calibrator.

Another interesting product that Asus showcased at Create the Uncreated launch event is the ProArt X570-Creator WiFi motherboard, a custom motherboard with support for WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and 10Gbit internet connectivity. Asus also announced the ProArt Projector A1 with a 3000-lumen LED light source, capable of offering a 30,000-hour lifespan with 98 percent sRGB coverage, which makes it one of the most color-accurate projectors in the market.

Coming to the portable computer side, the brand announced the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600, W5600), which will be based on either the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (W5600) or a 3rd Generation Intel Xeon workstation processor (W7600) with NVIDIA RTX A2000 (W5600) or A5000 (W7600) GPU.

The highlight of this machine is the 16-inch OLED display that offers native 4K resolution with HDR, 100% DCI-P3, and a Delta-E value of less than 2, which makes it a color-accurate panel, even for professional users.

Similarly, the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED(H7600, H5600) is based on the AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) or Intel Core i9 (H7600) CPU with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) graphics. It also has a display that is identical to the Pro model.

Asus Vivobooks With OLED Screen

Asus has also launched several laptops with OLED screens. As the name suggests, the Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED comes with a 14-inch and a 16-inch display with 4K resolution. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7 CPU with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

The brand has also launched products like the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, ExpertBook B5 OLED, and ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED, and a few more products during the Create the Uncreated launch event.

