Asus TUF Gaming F15 Laptop Review: Finely Tuned Performer

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-11900H

Display: 15.6-inch IPS LCD 1920 x 1080, 144Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile

Memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB PCIe

Battery: 90WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Design: Typical TUF Style

When compared to the previous generation TUF laptops, Asus has done a nice job with both the TUF DASH and the TUF Gaming laptop. Though most of the laptop uses plastic, the device doesn't feel cheap and looks like a typical gaming laptop with a huge TUF logo on the top lid.

The front of the laptop has a higher screen-to-body ratio with a web camera on the top. The device does have huge exhaust ports that help the device with heat dissipation. Overall, it's a unique-looking laptop that a gaming enthusiast will appreciate.

Just like most gaming laptops, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 has an extensive range of I/O, including a couple of USB-A ports, a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, a full-sized HDMI port, a LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device does not have an SD card slot, which is one of the drawbacks of this gaming laptop.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 weighs 2.30KG, which is a lightweight device when compared to other gaming laptops of this class. This is a good device for those, who seek a laptop with a full-sized keyboard and a good 1080p gaming performance.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Display: Color Accurate, High Refresh Rate Display

The 2021 editions of the TUF gaming laptops have improved a lot, especially in terms of design and display, and the TUF Gaming F15 is no different. Our unit offers a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 62.5 percent sRGB coverage.

Do note that the laptop also comes in another variant with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB coverage. This display looks vibrant, especially while playing games and watching content on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video.

The higher refresh rate definitely helps while playing fps and battle royale games. For indoor usage, the display does look plenty bright. However, if you tend to use the laptop outdoors, then the display does look a bit dull due to the lower peak brightness. Considering the price of the laptop, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 does have a good display, tuned for gaming enthusiasts.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated num pad. The keyboard offers RGB backlight. However, do note that there is no per-key RGB customization but it does offer various lighting modes like static, breathing, and color cycle.

According to Asus, the keyboard is rated for 20 million presses, and it makes use of a new technology called overstroke technology which helps to get a faster response for every keystroke. The WASD keys on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 have a transparent keycap, which does look cool and colorful when compared to the rest of the keys.

The trackpad on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 is pretty straightforward, and it works as expected without any issue. It has physical right and left keys, which have been disappearing. Overall, it's a good trackpad for normal day-to-day usage.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Audio And Networking

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with a DTS:X Ultra-certified stereo speaker setup. It does offer a virtual 7.1-channel surround sound audio experience along with various audio modes. The built-in speakers sound good. However, the bass isn't that great, and they are not that loud either. Overall, they get the job done without any issue.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 does offer the latest wireless connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. I mostly used this laptop with Wi-Fi (5GHz) with a Bluetooth speaker, and I had no issue in terms of internet speed or connectivity.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Performance

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is based on one of the most powerful laptop CPUs -- the Intel Core i9-11900H. However, when it comes to GPU, it uses the RTX 3060 with 6GB video memory. Hence, this is a laptop that has more CPU power, hence makes it an interesting choice for those who do multi-core CPU workloads like rendering.

The laptop also offers 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD. Overall, this is more than enough hardware for 1080p or even 1440p gaming in most cases. We have run a few benchmarks to find the actual performance of this machine and the following are the results obtained from the same.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 CPU Performance: Plenty Of Horse Power

The Intel Core i9-11900H is an octa-core processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.9GHz. This is an (up to) 45W CPU, which comes with the Intel UHD Graphics, which is like a downgrade, as the Tiger Lake Core i5 and the Core i7 processors offer Iris Xe graphics.

The Core i9-11900H is based on 10nm SuperFin fabrication, which makes it a power-efficient CPU when compared to its predecessor. On Geekbench 5, the laptop posted 1545 points and 5965 points on single-core and multiple core CPU tests. Similarly, on Cinebench R23, the TUF Gaming F15 posted 1554 points on single-core and 11491 on multi-core CPU rendering tests.

In comparison to the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, powered by the same CPU, the TUF Gaming F15 outperforms the Triton 500 SE, while the Triton SE takes the lead in the multi-core CPU benchmark. On Cinebench R23, the TUF Gaming F15 takes a slight lead in both single-core and multi-core CPU tests. Lastly, we also ran CPU-Z, where the Asus TUF Gaming F15 posted 649 points on single-thread and 5,866 points on multi-thread test.

These numbers indicate that the Asus TUF Gaming F15 packs one of the best laptop CPUs in the market. In fact, even when I was testing Cyberpunk 2077, the max CPU usage was around 60 to 70 percent while the GPU utilization was around 100 percent. Hence, this is a great laptop for both gamers and content creators.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 GPU Performance

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB video memory. On Superposition benchmark, at 1080 extreme and 1080p high graphics settings, the GPU offered an average FPS of 35 and 76, respectively. Similarly, the laptop offered an average FPS of 44 at 4K resolution with optimized graphics settings.

Similarly, on the 3D Mark Time Spy test, the laptop posted 6860 points. The benchmark also indicates that the Asus TUF Gaming F15 can offer 90fps and 70fps on Battlefield V with 1080p and 1440p resolution, respectively. These benchmarks verify that the laptop is more than capable of handling most modern AAA titles at 1080p resolution and can offer smooth gameplay.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Performance

We tested GTA: V on the Asus TUF Gaming F15, where the laptop offered an average fps of around 85 with 1080p resolution and higher graphics settings. Similarly, on Cyberpunk 2077, we noticed an average FPS of around 64 with medium graphics settings while the number came down to 53 with high graphics settings at 1080p with ray-tracing.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 are highly demanding titles, and looking at the numbers obtained, it does make the Asus TUF Gaming F15 look like a good 1080p gaming laptop. These numbers indicate that the laptop can handle most modern AAA titles without any issue.

Verdict: A Value-For-Money Gaming Laptop

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is a good gaming laptop and is also an excellent device for content creators. I feel that the Core i9-11900H is a bit of an overkill for the laptop of this class, considering they are just pairing it with the RTX 3060 GPU.

If you are in the market for a great 1080p gaming laptop that could also double as a content creation tool, then get the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and you won't regret your decision.