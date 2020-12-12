How To Play Cyberpunk 2077 On Your Smartphone And Get Free Stadia Controller News oi-Vivek

Do you know that you can play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphone? Yes, you heard us right, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 -- one of the most graphics-intensive game that even high-end PCs struggle to run smoothly on an iOS or Android device with ease.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game, which requires over 75GB of storage, which can be played on Xbox, PlayStation, PCs, and even on smartphones. You can natively play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphone using the Google Stadia cloud gaming service.

If you have Google Stadia Pro, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 for free of cost. Similarly, one can also buy the Cyberpunk 2077 for $59.99 and can be enjoyed on Chromebooks, smartphones, and smart TVs.

In fact, Google is offering a free Stadia Premiere Edition (which includes Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra) with every purchase, and users can claim the same using the purchase email that Stadia sends after the successful purchase.

Unlike a console or a gaming PC, there is no download involved while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Google Stadia. Just login to your Google Stadia accounts and start playing using the cloud gaming technology.

Do note that, one needs to have a highly stable WiFi connection to play the game, and the Stadia controller has to be connected to the WiFi network to get a smooth gaming experience.

There Is A Catch

As of now, Google Stadia is not available in India. Hence, if you are in India, you won't be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphones. However, if you live in a market, where the Google Stadia is available, you can enjoy the game without any issue. As of now, there is no information about the launch of Google Stadia in India.

