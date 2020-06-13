Google Stadia Opens Up To Android Phones With New Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Stadia is one of the latest addition to the game streaming market, but still very limited. The service is about to get more popular as Google Stadia will be available on all Android smartphones. Presently, the feature is an experiment, but one of its biggest hurdles is now removed, allowing users to try Google Stadia on their Android phones.

Google Stadia On Android

Google Stadia was largely limited to a couple of smartphones that could support the gaming service. The list included Google Pixel, a few Samsung smartphones, OnePlus, and other gaming phones. Now, Google is opening up Stadia to include more Android phones. The only criteria needed now is a smartphone running Android 6.0 and above and install the Stadia app.

"You can now choose to play games on Stadia with any Android phone that can install the Stadia app, including phones that aren't currently on our list of officially supported phones," the company said on a Google Stadia community post.

Google also notes that this feature is still in development and is being experimented with. This means that not every phone will work with the Stadia. Yet, gamers can try out Stadia on more screens than before.

How To Get Google Stadia On Your Phone

To play Google Stadia games on your Android phone, first, you need to download the app and sign in. As noted, the feature is being tested as an experiment, allowing interested gamers to join in. To be part of the experiment, open the Google Stadia app > Settings menu > Experiments tab > select 'Play on this device' option.

Adding to the list of features open for the experiment is mobile touch controls. Google Stadia on Android smartphones with mobile touch controls is also available to try. This means users don't require a game controller to play on Stadia. Users can see an option 'Try touch gamepad' once they launch a game without a connected controller. Google also noted that touch controls are available for every game on Stadia now.

Another important feature added to Stadia for Android is allowing users to choose their gaming resolution. Previously, resolution settings were controlled through the Stadia app but applied to all of your devices. Now, games can set the Stadia resolutions individually for each device they play on.

