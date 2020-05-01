Google Stadia Extends Support To OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro; Boosts Popularity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Stadia cloud gaming service is slowly gaining popularity. As a tough competitor to Microsoft Xbox service, Google Stadia is now making itself available on various smartphones. The newly launched OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest smartphones to get Google Stadia support.

Google Stadia On OnePlus 8, 8 Pro

When OnePlus launched its latest flagship devices, it had partnered with Google for a couple of features. Now, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are compatible with Google Stadia, which includes a growing list of games and features.

Presently, Google Stadia is limited to only a few regions across the globe, just like its support is restricted to a few smartphones only. As a Google service, Stadia was compatible with the Google Pixel lineup of smartphones, excluding the OG Pixel and the Pixel XL. Gradually, Stadia support was extended to other smartphone brands like Asus, Razer, Samsung, and so on. And now, OnePlus is added to the list.

The newly added OnePlus devices note Google Stadia's growing list of supported smartphones, Google's blog post noted. Looking back, Stadia debuted back in November 2019. Although quite a recent addition to the world of gaming, Stadia has been making a name for itself in recent times, especially with more features and games coming on the service.

At the same time, it should be noted that the Google Stadia gaming service is compatible with only a handful of Android smartphones. However, users can access it on any TV using Chromecast Ultra and any computer or laptop via the Google Chrome browser. Also, it supports almost all the popular gamepads currently available in the market.

Booming Gaming Industry

With the lockdown imposed in various countries across the globe, gaming is one of the popular and booming industries. Various games, including smartphones and dedicated consoles, is getting more traction worldwide. In this scenario, the extended Google Stadia support to OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro might be an added advantage.

Best Mobiles in India