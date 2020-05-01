Just In
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Budget Smartphone Debuts With MediTek Helio G85 SoC
-
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite With 64MP Quad-Cameras Officially Announced: Price And Specifications
- 3 hrs ago HTC Desire 20 Pro Design Renders: Quad-Camera, Rear Fingerprint Scanner And Punch-Hole Display
- 4 hrs ago LG Velvet Live Images Surface A Week Ahead Of Official Launch
Don't Miss
- News 'Won't stop plasma therapy trial': Kejriwal after Centre's warning
- Finance Fitch Ratings Downgrades ICICI Bank’s, Axis Bank’s Viability Ratings
- Movies When Rishi Kapoor Got Angry & Said ‘When I Die, None Will Shoulder Me’
- Sports ICC Ranking: India lose top Test spot to Australia for the first time since 2016
- Lifestyle May 2020: Auspicious Hindu Wedding Dates In This Month
- Automobiles Coronavirus Pandemic: Meru Cabs & Flipkart Partner-Up To Deliver Essential Items To People
- Travel 14 Best Places To Visit In South India In May
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
Google Stadia Extends Support To OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro; Boosts Popularity
Google Stadia cloud gaming service is slowly gaining popularity. As a tough competitor to Microsoft Xbox service, Google Stadia is now making itself available on various smartphones. The newly launched OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest smartphones to get Google Stadia support.
Google Stadia On OnePlus 8, 8 Pro
When OnePlus launched its latest flagship devices, it had partnered with Google for a couple of features. Now, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are compatible with Google Stadia, which includes a growing list of games and features.
Presently, Google Stadia is limited to only a few regions across the globe, just like its support is restricted to a few smartphones only. As a Google service, Stadia was compatible with the Google Pixel lineup of smartphones, excluding the OG Pixel and the Pixel XL. Gradually, Stadia support was extended to other smartphone brands like Asus, Razer, Samsung, and so on. And now, OnePlus is added to the list.
The newly added OnePlus devices note Google Stadia's growing list of supported smartphones, Google's blog post noted. Looking back, Stadia debuted back in November 2019. Although quite a recent addition to the world of gaming, Stadia has been making a name for itself in recent times, especially with more features and games coming on the service.
At the same time, it should be noted that the Google Stadia gaming service is compatible with only a handful of Android smartphones. However, users can access it on any TV using Chromecast Ultra and any computer or laptop via the Google Chrome browser. Also, it supports almost all the popular gamepads currently available in the market.
Booming Gaming Industry
With the lockdown imposed in various countries across the globe, gaming is one of the popular and booming industries. Various games, including smartphones and dedicated consoles, is getting more traction worldwide. In this scenario, the extended Google Stadia support to OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro might be an added advantage.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,989
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
22,630
-
31,999
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020