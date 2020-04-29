Google Partners With EA To Bring FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order On Stadia Features oi-Karan Sharma

So far, Google has unveiled more than a dozen game titles for its online game streaming service Stadia. Titles like Octopath Traveler and PUBG have already arrived on the platform. But, it might take some more time for other titles to make their way to the Stadia gaming platform.

Now, the company has joined hands with EA to bring five new titles to the platform. According to the report, these new titles will include FIFA and Madden NFL, and these two will arrive before the end of 2020.

The report claims that the Start Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment FIFA and Madden NFL will be the first three titles from EA to release on Google Stadia. Meanwhile, FIFA and Madden are scheduled to arrive this winter.

Fallen Order is said to be launched by the end of 2020. EA has not disclosed any exact date for the launches, but it did mention that two more titles will be introduced to Stadia in 2021. However, EA is yet to announce the name of the game titles.

With the announcement of its new partnership with EA, Google has confirmed to bring 13 game titles to its online streaming platform this year. These titles will be available for download and play in the upcoming months.

More importantly, PlayerUnknow's Battlegrounds developers have already made the game available to play from today onwards. It will also support cross-platform parties and cross-platform play for the players who are using controllers.

According to the report, Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be made available for Stadia on May 1 and it will be free for Stadia Pro subscribers. While Embr will get early access on May 21 which is the day when it will be available on Steam. Rock of Ages 3 is expected to arrive sometime in June.

Google has already made the Stadia Pro subscription free for two months, which means the pro exclusives games will be free for everyone. The game streaming platform is capable of streaming at up to 1080 pixels with 60fps. Let's see when Google will make the service available for Indian game enthusiasts.

