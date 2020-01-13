ENGLISH

    Google Stadia Goes For Beta Testing On Non-Pixel Smartphones

    By
    Google Stadia -- an internet-based cross-platform gaming service was launched in late 2019. Though it was said to work on any smartphone, it was only available for Pixel smartphones. It looks like users with third-party smartphones can soon check out the service, as the company has started testing it on some of the non-pixel smartphones as well.

    As of now, users with the OnePlus 6T, Galaxy Note 9, and the Galaxy S10e might be able to check out Google Stadia. Do note that, in order to play games on Stadia, one needs to have an active subscription and a high-speed internet connection. This means, more users can play games with console-quality graphics on their smartphones in the coming days.

    How Google Stadia Works?

    Google Stadia is based on the concept of cloud computing. As of now, the service is only available in select markets, where people can use this service via various electronic devices like Chromecast, Chromebook, Laptops, and smartphones. One of the main elements of Google Stadia is a high-speed internet connection, and Google recommends having at least a 10Mbps connection to play games at 720p resolution.

    When a game is initiated, a computer located in a remote service will do all the lifting, whereas the device a user uses acts as a mirroring device. As of now, Google Stadia supports a wide range of games, including AAA titles like Borderland 3 and Destiny 2.

    Is It Hard To Incorporate Google Stadia On Third-Party Devices?

    Theoretically, it shouldn't as all the processing happens in the cloud and the phone is just a screen and a modem that is capable of live streaming the game. However, it might have some internal complications that have made the company to limit Stadia to Pixel series of smartphones.

    However, Google might have done this to have leverage over other smartphones, where gaming enthusiasts might opt for a Pixel device just for the fact that it supports Google Stadia.

    Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
    Jan 13, 2020

