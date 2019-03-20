Google Stadia - A cloud based gaming service announced: Everything you need to know News oi-Vivek Google Stadia is based on Linux

At GDC 2019, Google has announced a new cloud-based gaming platform, the Google Stadia. Google Stadia (Plural for Stadium) is a multi-platform cloud-based gaming platform with a lot of potential to play games on entry-level laptops, notebooks, and even smartphones.

The Google Stadia can be accessed from a Chromebook, Chromecast Ultra, light laptops, Android tablets, and smartphones. The only pre-requisite for the Stadia is a high-speed internet connection.

The platform is built on Linux and uses Vulkan API. The stadia does all the rendering from a remote location (using cloud computing) with the following specifications.

AMD 2.7GHz x86 processor

16 GB RAM

GPU with 10.7 Teraflops of performance

Up to 484GB/s transfer speed

The cloud-based gaming platform from Google can play games at 1080, 4K @30fps, and 4K @60fps and HDR visuals. The gaming experience will entirely depend on the internet speed, and users with low-internet speed, say less than 10Mbps should opt to 1080p gaming for better overall user experience. Google has officially confirmed that 8K gaming is coming to Stadia in the near future. Doom Eternal and Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be the first set of games that will be available from Day Zero.

Stadia Controller

Stadia Controller is a custom-made controlled, designed and developed by Google, which connects directly to a Wi-Fi network for a seamless gaming experience. The controller has a screenshot button and a dedicated Google assistant button, which can be used to take in-game screenshots and to ask some queries related to games and other standard stuff.

Do note that, Stadia will work well with other standard gaming controllers, mouse, and keyboard as well, but the Stadia Controller will offer the best experience.

Price and availability

As of now, there is no information on the launch date of Google Stadia to the general public. According to Google, the Stadia will be available in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe by the end of 2019. Stay Tuned to GizBot to know more about Google Stadia.