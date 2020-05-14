GTA V Available For Free Download Via Epic Games Store News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lockdown has shot up the gaming spree, with various gaming services like Google Stadia and Microsoft Xbox seeing a spike in subscribers. To make things even more interesting, the Epic Games Store is now releasing the Grand Theft Auto V for free. This means that gamers can download the game for free via the PC storefront.

Epic Games Free Giveaway

Epic Games has been giving away a few games for free for a while now. But the GTA V must be one of the biggest giveaways so far. One might easily assume that every gamer might already own the GTA V, but that's mostly untrue. Although a relatively old game, the GTA V is still one of the most-selling games, indicating that people are still buying it.

Grand Theft Auto V For Free

It should be noted that there aren't any official announcements confirming the free GTA V game. However, an officially promoted tweet that went live has confirmed the rumor. At the same time, the tweet has been removed now. It should also be noted that the GTA V will be available for download starting today via the Epic Games Store and can be downloaded for free until May 21.

The deleted tweet also noted that after May 21, the GTA V will return to the normal price. This means that if you download the game before this date, you can keep it with you for a lifetime. As exciting as things are, this is a free download and not a free trial or a free demo that expires.

How To Download GTA V For Free?

To download the new Epic Games' GTA V for free, you'll need an Epic Games Store account. If you don't have one, you can create one for free of cost. In case you're unable to see the GTA V for free, it could take a while to update globally. But it should be available for free download in another 12 hours. The GTA V can also be played on the PS 3, PS 4, Xbox 360, and the Xbox One.

As noted, gaming is one of the sectors that's thriving in the lockdown. The poplar GTA V is now available for free, which might certainly boost gaming even more.

