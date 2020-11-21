Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements: RTX 3080 A Must To Play At 4K News oi-Vivek

We are just a few weeks away from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated video game of 2020 from CD Projekt. Just ahead of the official launch, the company has released the minimum and recommended PC specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly.

The game also supports Dolby Atmos, and to use this feature one needs a PC which supports Dolby Atmos. Even to run the basic version of the Cyberpunk 2077, a PC needs to have at least 8GB RAM, and an SSD with 70GB of storage is recommended. To run Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K with highest graphics settings, one needs the latest RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB RAM and 70GB SSD. So, here are all the required specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 on a Windows PC.

Minimum System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p

GFX Setting: Low

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX 8310

RAM/Memory: 8GB

GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX780 or AMD Radeon RX 470

VRAM: 3GB

Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p

GFX Setting: High

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

RAM/Memory: 12GB

GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060, GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon RX 590

VRAM: 6GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1440p

GFX Setting: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

RAM/Memory: 12GB

GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

VRAM: 6GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 2160p

GFX Setting: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM/Memory: 16GB

GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super, RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p With High Ray Tracing

GFX Setting: RT Medium

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200

RAM/Memory: 16GB

GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060

VRAM: 6GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1440p With Ultra Ray Tracing

GFX Setting: RT Medium

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM/Memory: 16GB

GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3070

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 2160p With Ultra Ray Tracing

GFX Setting: RT Medium

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM/Memory: 16GB

GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3080

VRAM: 10GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Best Mobiles in India