Just In
- 26 min ago Fake PUBG Mobile Indian Version Download Link Circulating On WhatsApp, & Social Media Platforms
-
- 48 min ago BSNL In Talks With Vi For Intra Circle Roaming Pact In Two Circles
- 1 hr ago Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz: Here's How You Could Win Sony Bravia TV
- 1 hr ago Moto G 5G India Launch Imminent; To Be The Cheapest 5G Smartphone
Don't Miss
- Movies Akshay Kumar Defamation Case: YouTuber Threatens Legal Action; Refuses To Pay Rs 500 Cr
- News Indian soldier martyred in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan
- Finance India Is Losing Over Rs 75,000 Crore Every Year In Tax Revenue Due to Evasion: Report
- Sports Nets' Harris agrees Brooklyn return amid Harden rumours
- Automobiles 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 Globally Unveiled: First Factory-V8-Powered Wrangler In Over 40 Years!
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Oozes Glamour And Style With Her Tassel-Perfect Attire
- Education SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon
- Travel Must Visit Beaches In India In December
Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements: RTX 3080 A Must To Play At 4K
We are just a few weeks away from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated video game of 2020 from CD Projekt. Just ahead of the official launch, the company has released the minimum and recommended PC specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly.
The game also supports Dolby Atmos, and to use this feature one needs a PC which supports Dolby Atmos. Even to run the basic version of the Cyberpunk 2077, a PC needs to have at least 8GB RAM, and an SSD with 70GB of storage is recommended. To run Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K with highest graphics settings, one needs the latest RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB RAM and 70GB SSD. So, here are all the required specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 on a Windows PC.
Minimum System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p
- GFX Setting: Low
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX 8310
- RAM/Memory: 8GB
- GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX780 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- VRAM: 3GB
- Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p
- GFX Setting: High
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- RAM/Memory: 12GB
- GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060, GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon RX 590
- VRAM: 6GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1440p
- GFX Setting: Ultra
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- RAM/Memory: 12GB
- GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- VRAM: 6GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 2160p
- GFX Setting: Ultra
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM/Memory: 16GB
- GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super, RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
- VRAM: 8GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p With High Ray Tracing
- GFX Setting: RT Medium
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200
- RAM/Memory: 16GB
- GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060
- VRAM: 6GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1440p With Ultra Ray Tracing
- GFX Setting: RT Medium
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM/Memory: 16GB
- GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3070
- VRAM: 8GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 2160p With Ultra Ray Tracing
- GFX Setting: RT Medium
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM/Memory: 16GB
- GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3080
- VRAM: 10GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
-
23,297
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
27,470
-
16,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200