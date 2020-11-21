Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements: RTX 3080 A Must To Play At 4K

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    We are just a few weeks away from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated video game of 2020 from CD Projekt. Just ahead of the official launch, the company has released the minimum and recommended PC specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly.

    The game also supports Dolby Atmos, and to use this feature one needs a PC which supports Dolby Atmos. Even to run the basic version of the Cyberpunk 2077, a PC needs to have at least 8GB RAM, and an SSD with 70GB of storage is recommended. To run Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K with highest graphics settings, one needs the latest RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB RAM and 70GB SSD. So, here are all the required specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 on a Windows PC.

    Minimum System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p

    • GFX Setting: Low
    • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX 8310
    • RAM/Memory: 8GB
    • GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX780 or AMD Radeon RX 470
    • VRAM: 3GB
    • Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

    Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p

    • GFX Setting: High
    • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
    • RAM/Memory: 12GB
    • GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060, GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon RX 590
    • VRAM: 6GB
    • Storage: 70GB SSD

    Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1440p

    • GFX Setting: Ultra
    • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
    • RAM/Memory: 12GB
    • GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
    • VRAM: 6GB
    • Storage: 70GB SSD

    Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 2160p

     
    • GFX Setting: Ultra
    • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
    • RAM/Memory: 16GB
    • GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super, RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
    • VRAM: 8GB
    • Storage: 70GB SSD

    Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1080p With High Ray Tracing

    • GFX Setting: RT Medium
    • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200
    • RAM/Memory: 16GB
    • GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060
    • VRAM: 6GB
    • Storage: 70GB SSD

    Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 1440p With Ultra Ray Tracing

    • GFX Setting: RT Medium
    • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
    • RAM/Memory: 16GB
    • GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3070
    • VRAM: 8GB
    • Storage: 70GB SSD

    Recommended System Specs To Run Cyberpunk 2077 At 2160p With Ultra Ray Tracing

    • GFX Setting: RT Medium
    • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
    • RAM/Memory: 16GB
    • GPU/Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3080
    • VRAM: 10GB
    • Storage: 70GB SSD

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 13:38 [IST]
