ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirement Revealed: Can Your PC Make The Cut?

    By
    |

    Good news for Cyberpunk 2077 enthusiasts, especially for the PC gamers. CD PROJEKT RED, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 has now revealed the minimum and recommended system hardware requirement to run the game. After a few postpones, the game is finally set to launch on November 19, 2020.

    Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirement Revealed

     

    According to the data shared by the developer, the game requires 70GB of internal storage, hinting that one might have to download a data of around 50GB. Considering the graphics quality based on the teasers and trailers released by the studio, this is not much as most of the games of this class easily take around 100GB.

    Cyberpunk 2077 is also one of the first video games to natively support Dolby Atmos and to enjoy the same a PC needs a have hardware capable of decoding and processing Dolby Atmos audio.

    The studio also recommends using an SSD based storage, even on the minimum required specifications. So, running Cyberpunk 2077 on an HDD based computer might take a lot of time to load the game, hence SSD is recommended.

    Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 7 64-bit
    • DirectX Version: DirectX 12
    • CPU: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
    • Memory: 8GB
    • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470
    • Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

    Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
    • DirectX Version: DirectX 12
    • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
    • Memory: 12GB
    • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
    • Storage: 70GB SSD

    Do note that, if you have a PC that mimics the minimum system requirements, then you might only be able to play the game at lower graphics settings, probably at 720p resolution. So, if you are planning on playing Cyberpunk 2077 with at least 1080p resolution, then try running the game on a PC with at least the recommended specifications.

     

    The Cyberpunk 2077 is already available for pre-order and costs Rs. 2,499 for the PC version, whereas the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox version costs a little and are also available for pre-order for Rs. 3,999 on various online platforms.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: games pc gaming news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X