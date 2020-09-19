Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirement Revealed: Can Your PC Make The Cut? News oi-Vivek

Good news for Cyberpunk 2077 enthusiasts, especially for the PC gamers. CD PROJEKT RED, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 has now revealed the minimum and recommended system hardware requirement to run the game. After a few postpones, the game is finally set to launch on November 19, 2020.

According to the data shared by the developer, the game requires 70GB of internal storage, hinting that one might have to download a data of around 50GB. Considering the graphics quality based on the teasers and trailers released by the studio, this is not much as most of the games of this class easily take around 100GB.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also one of the first video games to natively support Dolby Atmos and to enjoy the same a PC needs a have hardware capable of decoding and processing Dolby Atmos audio.

The studio also recommends using an SSD based storage, even on the minimum required specifications. So, running Cyberpunk 2077 on an HDD based computer might take a lot of time to load the game, hence SSD is recommended.

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 7 64-bit

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Storage: 70GB SSD

Do note that, if you have a PC that mimics the minimum system requirements, then you might only be able to play the game at lower graphics settings, probably at 720p resolution. So, if you are planning on playing Cyberpunk 2077 with at least 1080p resolution, then try running the game on a PC with at least the recommended specifications.

The Cyberpunk 2077 is already available for pre-order and costs Rs. 2,499 for the PC version, whereas the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox version costs a little and are also available for pre-order for Rs. 3,999 on various online platforms.

C:\>systeminfo /u 2.0.7.7\cyberpunk /p ******

Loading Processor Information...

Loading Memory Information...

Loading Video Card Information...

Saving data to: c:\cp77\hardware_requirements.info

Display now? y/n

Y pic.twitter.com/bhfDa51gkd — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2020

