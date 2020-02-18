Just In
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Announced: How To Get One For Free
Nvidia in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED -- the makers of Cyberpunk 2077 game, has announced a special edition of its flagship GPU called the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.
The company has officially confirmed that the limited edition GPU will not go on sale as the number of production units will be less than 200. Nvidia has confirmed that it will give away 77 units of the limited edition GPU for those who participate in #RTXOn Sweepstakes.
What’s the Difference?
There are no technical differences between the regular RTX 2080 Ti FE and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. However, as of now, it is not confirmed if Nvidia has achieved any additional performance improvement over the reference card using software tweaks. The difference between the two GPUs is limited to cosmetic changes.
So, if you are planning to get on the Cyberpunk 2077 hype train, then this is the GPU that one should get. It is a bit disappointing that one cannot buy it and in this case, luck should favor your case.
Hardware Specifications
The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is exactly similar to the regular RTX 2080 Ti Founder's Edition GPU. It is based on Turing architecture with 78T RTX-OPS and offers a frame buffer of 11GB based on GDDR6 technology with 14Gbps memory speed.
This is one of the best GPUs to get if you are interested in playing games that support real-time ray tracing. Do note that, Cyberpunk 2077 does support ray-tracing, which makes this GPU even more attractive.
How To Get GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition For Free?
To get a free GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, one needs to share this message on social media with the #RTXOn hashtag. This can be done on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and the company will select by the winner by random choice.
