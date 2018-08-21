ENGLISH

Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, 2080 Ti now available for pre-order in India: Price starts at Rs 51,200

The RTX 2080 Ti FE costs whopping Rs 102500 in India

    Nvidia has officially launched the new RTX series of GPUs on Gamescom 2018. The company has launched the RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti with the latest Turing Architecture and GDDR6 memory. The company has officially announced the Indian pricing of these GPUs as well. These graphics cards from Nvidia will be available in India (will ship from 27th of September 2018) and are currently available for pre-order via Nvidia India official website.

    Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, 2080 Ti now available for pre-order in India

    Do note that these are the prices of the Founders Edition and companies like MSI and Zotac are also expected to launch these graphics cards in the country, which are likely to be priced less than the Founders Edition. These GPUs cost slightly more in India compared to the International pricing.

    Price and availability

    • Nvidia RTX 2070 FE will cost Rs 51,200. As of now, there is no information on the date of availability.
    • Nvidia RTX 2080 FE will cost Rs 65,800 and will be available (start shipping from) 27th of September 2018.
    • Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti FE will cost Rs 1,02,500 and will be available from 27th of September 2018.

    Specifications

    RTX 2070 FE

    RTX 2080 FE

    GTX 2080 Ti FE
        

    Architecture

    Turing

    Turing

    Turing

    CUDA cores

    2304

    2944

    4352

    Boost frequency

    1710 MHz (OC)

    1800 MHz (OC)

    1635 MHz (OC)

    V-RAM

    8 GB GDDR6

    8 GB GDDR6

    11 GB GDDR6

    Memory speed

    14 Gbps

    14 Gbps

    14 Gbps

    Price in India

    Rs 51200

    Rs 65,800

    Rs 102500

    Price in US

    $599 (Rs 42,000)

    $799 (Rs 56,000)

    $1,199 (Rs 84,000)

    Features

    As of now, the company has limited the pre-order per account. A user can order a maximum of two graphics cards at a time. These pre-orders will come with free shipping as well.

    These new series of GPUs from Nvidia comes with a lot of new features and one of the main highlights of these graphics card is Ray-Tracing, which will enable cinematic level visuals and these cards also support AI capability (DLSS) to improve the overall gaming experience. The company has also released a list of games which support DLSS and Ray-Tracing as well.

    These are the most advanced graphics cards available for consumers, which can handle any game that a higher frame rate. In fact, according to Nvidia, the RTX 2000 series of GPUs can outperform the GTX Titan V to offer 2.5x performance compared to the Titan V. These GPUs are also the first set of graphics cards based on Turning Architecture and GDDR6 memory.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 15:35 [IST]
