OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Is Here; Most Unique Looking OnePlus Smartphone News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is finally here. With respect to hardware, the official Cyberpunk 2077 is identical to the OnePlus 8T, which was recently launched in the country. However, in terms of design, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is the most distinctive looking OnePlus smartphone ever.

Though OnePlus has launched several limited-edition smartphones in the past, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is the most unique looking smartphone for sure. Not just the phone, even the retail packaging comes in a Cyberpunk 2077 theme, with several goodies in the package.

The retail package also comes with a case that compliments the design of the phone with yellow accents, again, which is reminiscent of the upcoming video game -- Cyberpunk 2077. When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will cost a bit more than the regular OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Specifications

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone has a 48MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording at 60fps. The device has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, and the fast charger is included in the retail package. The phone will be available initially in China, and the phone is likely to make its way to India in the coming days.

If you are a Cyberpunk 2077 video game enthusiast and looking for a high-end Android smartphone, then the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is the smartphone to consider. As this is a limited-edition device, make sure to grab one as soon as possible.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone costs 3999 Yuan in China, which roughly translates to Rs. 43,000 and is already available for pre-order. In India, the device is likely to be priced around Rs. 45,000, making it an interesting looking flagship device.

Best Mobiles in India