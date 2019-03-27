Asus releases security patch for ShadowHammer malware which affected 57,000 users News oi-Karan Sharma Asus releases a security patch which addresses the ShadowHammer malware. All you need to know about the malware.

On March 26, it has been reported by Kaspersky that hackers have managed to spread a new ShadowHammer malware to more than 57,000 Asus computers. The malware masqueraded as a security update, which makes it easier for hackers to spread. Basically, this was done during June and November months of 2018. However, the company was quick enough to roll out a fix in the form of a real security update not a masqueraded one.

Users can download and install the security update with the help of Asus's Live Update software tool. Apart from that the company also have separate security diagnostic" tool which will help users to scan their laptops and notebooks to check whether it is affected by the malware or not. "we encourage users who are still concerned to run it as a precaution," Asus wrote in the blog post. Also, you can download the security diagnostic tool from here.

According to the company, "Only a very small number of specific user group were found to have been targeted." However, the company came up with the fix immediately, but there are many questions like how come hackers breached the security system of Asus. Why the systems were not locked?

Asus claims that they have taken adequate steps to ensure that this type of trojan horse will not emerge in future. The company has, "introduced multiple security verification mechanisms to prevent any malicious manipulation in the form of software updates or other means, and implemented an enhanced end-to-end encryption mechanism."

"At the same time, we have also updated and strengthened our server-to-end-user software architecture to prevent similar attacks from happening in the future."

So go and check whether your computer is fine or not. If you find it is affected then immediately back up your files and restore your operating system. This will remove the malware, once you have reinstalled the operating system update it with the latest security patch.

