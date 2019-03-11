Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart will offer discounts until March 14 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Asus OMG Days sale is now live on Flipkart.

Asus is hosting another edition of OMG Days sale on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. This sale will be hosted for four days from March 11 to March 14. And, buyers can get attractive discounts on a slew of Asus smartphones such as Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max M1, Zenfone Lite L1, Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2.

As a part of the ongoing sale, Asus is also providing a discount on its entire lineup of smartphones. And, it lets buyers avail the complete mobile protection plan offered by Flipkart at discounted pricing. Take a look at the deals you can avail during the Asus OMG Days sale from below.

Asus OMG Days sale deals

Asus Zenfone 5Z, the flagship smartphone from the company is available with a discount of Rs. 3,000. The complete mobile protection plan for this phone is available for Rs. 399. When it comes to the final pricing, the Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 21,999, the variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 and the third variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 28,999. The online retailer also provides no cost EMI payment option for three or six months from major debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv.

When it comes to the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, the three variants with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively. The smartphone comes with the complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99. Also, buyers can avail no cost EMI option for three or six months.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has been a part of the OMG Days sale several times. In the ongoing sale, it will be available for Rs. 7,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. The other two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The Flipkart complete mobile protection plan is available for Rs. 99 instead of its original pricing of Rs. 799.

then, the Zenfone Lite L1 is available for Rs. 4,999 after receiving a discount of Rs. 1,000 and the Zenfone Max M1 is available for Rs. 6,999 after a discount of Rs. 500. The Zenfone Max M2 with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs. 8,499 and the device with 4GB RAM is available for Rs. 10,499. The complete mobile protection plan for all these phones is available for as low as Rs. 99.