Asus OMG Days on Flipkart: Offers and discounts you can get on Asus smartphones

With the latest sale offers by Flipkart so-called, Asus OMG Days, users can obtain some Asus handsets at much better discounts and other price deals. The scheme will start from 6th Feb and will finish by 9th of Feb 2019.

During which, the company offers a couple of bids like- jackpot deal under which you can buy Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at just Rs. 8,499. You can also purchase some newly launched M2 series models which are feature packed. For more relevant information regarding the offers, you must visit the company's official website.

The offers give by Flipkart are really good. While purchasing, you get- no cost EMI option, an extra amount of money as discount under special price, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, brand warranty of 1 year available for the handset and 6 months for accessories, and more.

The shopping platform also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue. Henceforth, enjoy brand authorized repair with free pickup-drop.

Special Discount on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Special Discount on Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Special Discounts on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Asus Zenfone MAX M2

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Special Discount offer on Asus Zenfone MAX M1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Special Discount offer on Asus ROG

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display

2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera

Dual front-facing 5-magnet

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery