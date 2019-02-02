Asus OMG Days on Flipkart: Offers and discounts you can get on Asus smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 129 Out Of 130 Students Arrested In US Immigration Fraud Are Indians
- Income Tax Calculation After Interim Budget 2019
- Mithali Raj Becomes The First Woman Cricketer To Play 200 ODIs
- Union Budget 2019 — The Effect On Automobiles Explained
- Kangana Finally Speaks Up About Manikarnika Row
- How To Get A Jio GigaFiber Connection Now: Plans, Price And More
- Unsure About Your Next Holiday Destination? Check Out Gandhinagar In Gujarat For A Getaway
- Bullied During An Interview; Girl Shares Her Story On Twitter
With the latest sale offers by Flipkart so-called, Asus OMG Days, users can obtain some Asus handsets at much better discounts and other price deals. The scheme will start from 6th Feb and will finish by 9th of Feb 2019.
During which, the company offers a couple of bids like- jackpot deal under which you can buy Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at just Rs. 8,499. You can also purchase some newly launched M2 series models which are feature packed. For more relevant information regarding the offers, you must visit the company's official website.
The offers give by Flipkart are really good. While purchasing, you get- no cost EMI option, an extra amount of money as discount under special price, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, brand warranty of 1 year available for the handset and 6 months for accessories, and more.
The shopping platform also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue. Henceforth, enjoy brand authorized repair with free pickup-drop.
Special Discount on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1
Buy This offer on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Special Discount on Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Special Discounts on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone MAX M2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Special Discount offer on Asus Zenfone MAX M1
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Special Discount offer on Asus ROG
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display
- 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual front-facing 5-magnet
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery