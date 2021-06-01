Computex 2021: AMD Launches New APUs, Mobile GPUs, And More

Currently, the Ryzen 5000 CPU comes with up to 32MB of L3 shared cache. With the X 3D packing, the eight CPU core complex will have direct access to 96MB of L3 cache. This increases the total memory bandwidth to 2TB/s, which makes it faster than the bandwidth of the L1 cache. However, the L3 cache does have higher latency when compared to the L1 cache.

In the demo processor, only one of the chiplet had a stacked memory, while Lisa Su did confirm that the final product will ship with 96MB of stacked memory on both chiplets, which will increase the overall L3 cache to 192MB on a processor with 12 or 16 CPU cores.

During the demo, AMD compared the regular Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core with 64MB of L3 cache with the modified Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core with 96MB of L3 cache, and there was a significant improvement in the gaming experience with a 12 percent FPS increase on Gears 5. Do note that, both versions of the CPU were clocked at 4GHz and were combined with an unknown GPU.

The next generation of AMD Processors based on Zen4 architecture is slated for early 2022 launch, and these are expected to be the first set of CPUs to use this X 3D packing technology to offer more L3 cache to improve the overall performance of the product.

AMD Ryzen 5000G APUs

AMD has officially announced Ryzen 5000G APUs with integrated Vega GPUs. Though AMD launched these back in April, the availability was limited to OEMs. And now, the Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 7 5700G will be available off the shelves from August 5.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is the most powerful APU from the brand, which comes with an eight-core CPU with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.6GHz. The processor comes with an integrated GPU with eight computing units, clocked at 2GHz, and the whole thing has a TDP of 65W.

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.4GHz. This APU has a GPU with seven compute units with 1.9GHz clock speed and it also has a TDP of 65W. Coming to the pricing, the Ryzen 7 5700G will cost $359, while the Ryzen 5 5600G will cost $259.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Mobile GPUs

AMD has officially launched three new high-performance laptop GPUs based on RDNA2 architecture at Computex 2021. The company claims that the new GPUs consume less power and offer better performance when compared to previous generation AMD GPUs.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800M, RX 6700M, and the RX 6600M are the newest mobile GPUs from the company, which offer up to 16Gbps of video memory speed. All three GPUs are based on TSMC 7nm fabrication with Navi 22 GPU. As the name suggests, the Radeon RX 6800M is the flagship model which can offer up to 11.8 TFLOPS performance.

This means, we could get all-AMD laptops with AMD CPU and GPU, and this should definitely improve the overall gaming experience. Laptops with Radeon RX 6800M and RX 6600M will be available from June 2021, and there is no information about the availability of the machines based on Radeon RX 6700M.