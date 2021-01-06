Dell Unveils New Laptops And Monitors Ahead Of CES 2021 News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially unveiled a range of next-generation work-grade and gaming laptops. Besides, the company has launched new professional monitors just days ahead of CES 2021. Here are some of the products which will be launched over the next few months across the globe.

Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitors

The Dell 34 curved video conferencing monitors comes in different screen sizes, including 34-inch, 27-inch, and 24-inch. These monitors are certified for Microsoft Teams and offer features like secure facial recognition sign-in and hands-free commands.

All three models will be available in select markets from February 16, 2021, with a starting price of $519.99 for the 24-inch variant.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor

As the name suggests, the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor is a massive 40-inch conferencing monitor with features like ComfortView Plus and a built-in solution to reduce blue-light without compromising on the overall color reproduction.

The UltraSharp 40 is also the world's first 40-inch 5K2K monitor, which will be available for $2,099.99 from January 28, 2021, in select markets.

Dell Latitude 9420

Dell Latitude 9420 is a flagship business laptop with a built-in speakerphone and camera to enhance the video call quality and to offer native background blur features. The Latitude 9420 is also the first laptop in the world with Intel Visual Sensing Technology, which offers a faster auto wake and lock experience.

On top of that, the Latitude 9420 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processor-based on the Intel Evo platform with additional connectivity features like WiFi6E and 5G LTE connectivity. The Dell Latitude 9420 will be available from spring 2021 with a starting price of $1,949.

There is also a much powerful Latitude 9520, which will also be available in spring 2021 with features like SafeShutter, which automatically shuts down the web camera when a video conferencing tool is closed.

Dell Latitude 7520

Dell Latitude 7520 is an upper mid-range business laptop with a 4K high-resolution screen. The laptop offers features like a high-definition FHD web camera and is also powered by the latest processor from Intel. The Latitude 7520 comes with a starting price of $1,649 and will be available from January 12, 2021.

Dell Latitude 5420

Dell Latitude 5420 is a mid-range business laptop with an affordable price tag of $1,049 with the latest hardware and software available in the market. This notebook is made using bioplastic from tree waste, making it an eco-friendly product.

Other Announcements

Besides these monitors and laptops, Dell has also launched the Dell Optimizer tool on these machines, which uses AI and machine learning to improve the performance and to uplift battery life, connectivity, and audio quality.

Lastly, the brand has also launched a new range of desktop PCs: OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra with a retail price of $659 and $769 respectively.

