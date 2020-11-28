Dell Latitude 9510 Review: Bold And Beautiful

Dell Latitude 9510: Specifications

CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10810U Six-Core

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 16GB LPDDR3

Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD storage

Display: 15.6-inch FHD with 60Hz refresh rate

Battery: 52WHr with fast charging support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: USB-A, USB Type-C, microSD, HDMI

Weight: 1.4KG

Dell Latitude 9510 Design: Full Metal Unibody Finish

One of the highlights of the Dell Latitude 9510 is the fit and finish of the product. The laptops look a lot like the Apple MacBook Pro in terms of aesthetics. However, when it comes to practicality it is much better than the MacBook Pro.

Unlike MacBooks, Dell hasn't compromised on ports to make this laptop thin and light. Even though it just weighs 1.4KG, it is still one of the lightest computers from Dell with a 15-inch display. In fact, the overall form factor of the Dell Latitude 9510 is almost similar to a 14-inch laptop, thanks to thin-bezel display design.

Though the Dell Latitude 9510 can be categorised as a thin-and-light laptop, it still has a full-sized HDMI port, USB-A port, two USB Type-C ports, microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington lock. To sum it up, it has all the ports that a business user might need to make a presentation without needing a dongle.

The front-firing speakers on the Dell Latitude 9510 are loud and clear, making this laptop an excellent device for multimedia consumption. The Dell Latitude 9510 is definitely one of the best-looking Windows laptops for business users with a touch of premium-ness, where most thin and light laptops have a flimsy and plasticky feel even with a metal unibody design.

Dell Latitude 9510 Display: Practical And Versatile

The Dell Latitude 9510 has a massive 15.6-inch display. Thanks to a higher screen-to-body ratio, it does not look like a laptop with a 15.6-inch display. Though the IPS panel on the Dell Latitude 9510 is not the most color-accurate display in this price range, it does do the job without any issue.

The Dell Latitude 9510's display is not just a big screen, but it also is a touch screen. So, the device can be used as a laptop or a tablet. The Windows 10 OS is very well optimised for the touch-screen experience, and this display does support 360-degree rotation, allowing users to use the laptop in multiple situations.

Even with a thin-bezel display design, Dell has managed to pack a full array of sensors to support Windows Hello facial recognition, which works like a charm even in extreme low-light conditions. Overall, the display on the Dell Latitude 9510 is very practical that suitable for almost every sort of workflow.

Dell Latitude 9510: Keyboard And Trackpad

The Dell Latitude 9510 surely has one of the best keyboards on a non-gaming laptop. It is backlit and offers a great amount of travel, and the keys feel very sturdy and easy to type on. If you are someone who spends hours typing, then you will appreciate the key-feedback from the Dell Latitude 9510.

Similarly, the large glass trackpad on the Dell Latitude 9510 is very accurate in pointer tracking, and the multi-touch gestures work without any issue. With this laptop, one can easily navigate through the OS without needing an external mouse.

Dell Latitude 9510: CPU Performance

The Dell Latitude 9510 is powered by the Intel Core i7-10810U six-core CPU with a base clock speed of 1.1GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 4.9GHz. Though this is a 10th Gen processor, it is not as power-efficient as Intel Core i7 1065G7, which is based on 7nm process and is found on the HP Spectre X360.

On Geekbench 5, the Dell Latitude 9510 posted 1021 points on single-core and 2776 points on multi-core performance. Do note that, while running the benchmark, the laptop was connected to the charger and the device was set to best performance mode.

On Cinebench R23, the laptop scored 941 points on the single-core and 2508 points on the multi-core CPU rendering test. Lastly, on CPU-Z, the laptop has a single thread CPU performance of 359.8 and a multi-thread CPU performance of 1670.7.

Dell Latitude 9510: GPU Performance

On Super Position CPU benchmark test, the laptop gets an average FPS of 5.65 when the resolution was set to 1080p with medium graphics settings. Similarly, the performance does get a slight boost when the resolution was lowered to 720p with low graphics settings.

These numbers indicated that the Dell Latitude 9510 is not meant for gaming or for any other tasks that require GPU performance. For most users, who will buy this machine won't mind this as an issue, as it can easily tackle tasks like rendering Excel sheets, creating reports and presentations without any issue.

Dell Latitude 9510: Battery Life

The Dell Latitude 9510 has a 54Whr battery and it also supports fast charging via USB Type-C port. The laptop has two USB Type-C ports and either of them can be used to charge this laptop. On top of that, the charger has a tiny LED light, which makes it easy to know the status of the charger.

The laptop can charge up to 80 percent in less than an hour. The company claims that the Dell Latitude 9510 can last up to 34 hours and 11 on a single charge. Though we weren't able to replicate these numbers, the laptop easily offered an entire-day of battery life (around 8 hours) without any issue.

Verdict

The Dell Latitude 9510 is a laptop that has the mind of a business person. It has a great aesthetic with a metal unibody design, which helps to distinguish from a regular looking laptop. On top of that, the laptop also offers an excellent battery life and fast charging.

If you are keen on performance, then, this is not the laptop to consider. However, this is the laptop to consider for everything else and can easily last for years and a good MacBook Pro alternative.