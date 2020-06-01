ENGLISH

    Dell Latitude 9510 2-In-1 Laptop Launched For Rs. 1,49,000 In India

    By
    |

    Dell has unveiled the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 laptop in India. It was originally announced at CES 2020 and comes with a lot of improvements when compared to its predecessor. The company claims the Lattitude 9510 is the most intelligent and secure business PC and does offer improved battery life, better wireless connectivity, and more.

    The laptop has been optimized using AI (artificial intelligence) and is also Project Athena certified. Not just that, the device claims to offer up to 34 hours of battery life, which is the highest when compared to any other business-class laptop/notebook.

    Latitude 9510 2-in-1 Specifications

    The Latitude 9510 2-in-1 comes with a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and it is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen has very minimal bezels and offers a higher screen-to-body ratio and is a tad smaller in footprints when compared to a regular 15-inch notebook. The device has a 360-degree rotatable hinge that allows the device to be used in either tablet/laptop mode.

    The base variant of the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5- 10210U processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD based storage. In terms of connectivity, the device does support Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and it is also 5G ready, offering higher download and upload speeds even with wireless networks.

    The external casing of the notebook is crafted using aluminum and the whole machine just weighs 1.4KG, making it easy to carry around. As this is a business-class laptop, it comes with features like ProSupport offering faster hardware and IT support.

    In terms of software capabilities, the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 comes with Dell Client Command Suite and VMware Workspace ONE giving more control to the IT team to manage remote software and firmware updates.

    Pricing And Availability

    The base variant of Latitude 9510 2-in-1 will be available for Rs. 1,49,000 in India via online and offline stores. Businesses can also directly contact Dell for additional information and customization options.

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 20:55 [IST]
