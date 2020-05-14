Intel vPro Processors Announced With Improved Connectivity And Security News oi-Vivek

Intel just announced a new range of vPro processors based on the Intel vPro platform with improved connectivity, security, and remote management features to assist the IT market to stay connected and be more secure during this pandemic.

These processors also come with Intel Hardware Shield for added security. So, in terms of performance, these CPUs are likely to match the performance of their respective Intel 10th Gen chipset in terms of both single-core and multi-core performance.

The vPro CPUs offer platform performance, built-in hardware security features, modern manageability, and stability. These processors are designed in such a way that IT engineers can remotely fix the issues and also comes with a built-in Wi-Fi 6 support.

Built-in Security Features On Intel vPro CPUs

Intel's vPro CPUs come with advanced threat detection with hardware acceleration and uncompromised productivity. These CPUs will also help prevent software injections by locking down system critical resources. Similarly, the vPro CPUs will also dynamically ensure OS and virtual environments that are running on the Intel hardware shield. Lastly, the CPU has a unique OS visibility of how bios is using hardware.

vPro CPU Performance Improvement

Intel claims that the vPro CPUs will offer up to 40 percent better overall application performance when compared to a 3-year-old laptop. A laptop based on the vPro CPU will also offer up to 36 percent office productivity and a computer-based on the vPro CPU can analyze the data 44 percent faster than the 5-year-old desktop.

Project Athena Certified

Intel vPro CPUs are certified by Project Athena, which is a program designed to deliver a new class of advanced laptops. A laptop certified by Project Athena will offer instant wake, improved performance and responsiveness, AI-based performance, good battery life, faster wireless connectivity, and innovative form factor.

10th Gen Intel Core vPro Mobile Processors

H-Series Cores Base Clock Speed TDP Cache Intel Core i9-10855H 8C/16T 2.4 45W 16MB Intel Core i7-10875H 8C/16T 2.3 45W 16MB Intel Core i7-10850H 6C/12T 2.7 45W 12MB Intel Core i5-10400H 4C/8T 2.6 45W 8MB Intel Xeon W-10885M 8C/16T 2.4 45W 16MB Intel Xeon W-10855M 6C/12T 2.8 45W 12MB U-Series Intel Core i7-10810U 6C/12T 1.1 15W 12MB Intel Core i7-10610U 4C/8T 1.8 15W 8MB Intel Core i5-10310U 4C/8T 1.7 15W 6MB

10th Gen Intel Core vPro Desktop Processors

Desktop Intel Core Processors Cores Base Clock Speed TDP Cache Intel Core i9-10900K 10C/20T 3.7 125W 20MB Intel Core i9-10900 10C/20T 2.8 65W 20MB Intel Core i9-10900T 10C/20T 1.9 35W 20MB Intel Core i7-10700K 8C/16T 3.8 125W 16MB Intel Core i7-10700 8C/16T 2.9 65W 16MB Intel Core i7-10700T 8C/16T 2 35W 16MB Intel Core i5-10600K 6C/12T 4.1 125W 12MB Intel Core i5-10600 6C/12T 3.3 65W 12MB Intel Core i5-10600T 6C/12T 2.4 35W 12MB Intel Core i5-10500 6C/12T 3.1 65W 12MB Intel Core i5-10500T 6C/12T 2.3 35W 12MB Intel Xeon Processors Intel Xeon W-1290P 10C/20T 3.7 125W 20MB Intel Xeon W-1290 10C/20T 3.2 80W 20MB Intel Xeon W-1290T 10C/20T 1.9 35W 20MB Intel Xeon W-1270P 8C/16T 3.8 125W 16MB Intel Xeon W-1270 8C/16T 3.4 80W 16MB Intel Xeon W-1250P 6C/12T 4.1 125W 12MB Intel Xeon W-1250 6C/12T 3.3 80W 12MB

Best Mobiles in India