    Intel vPro Processors Announced With Improved Connectivity And Security

    By
    |

    Intel just announced a new range of vPro processors based on the Intel vPro platform with improved connectivity, security, and remote management features to assist the IT market to stay connected and be more secure during this pandemic.

    These processors also come with Intel Hardware Shield for added security. So, in terms of performance, these CPUs are likely to match the performance of their respective Intel 10th Gen chipset in terms of both single-core and multi-core performance.

    The vPro CPUs offer platform performance, built-in hardware security features, modern manageability, and stability. These processors are designed in such a way that IT engineers can remotely fix the issues and also comes with a built-in Wi-Fi 6 support.

    Built-in Security Features On Intel vPro CPUs

    Intel's vPro CPUs come with advanced threat detection with hardware acceleration and uncompromised productivity. These CPUs will also help prevent software injections by locking down system critical resources. Similarly, the vPro CPUs will also dynamically ensure OS and virtual environments that are running on the Intel hardware shield. Lastly, the CPU has a unique OS visibility of how bios is using hardware.

    vPro CPU Performance Improvement

    Intel claims that the vPro CPUs will offer up to 40 percent better overall application performance when compared to a 3-year-old laptop. A laptop based on the vPro CPU will also offer up to 36 percent office productivity and a computer-based on the vPro CPU can analyze the data 44 percent faster than the 5-year-old desktop.

    Project Athena Certified

    Intel vPro CPUs are certified by Project Athena, which is a program designed to deliver a new class of advanced laptops. A laptop certified by Project Athena will offer instant wake, improved performance and responsiveness, AI-based performance, good battery life, faster wireless connectivity, and innovative form factor.

    10th Gen Intel Core vPro Mobile Processors

    H-SeriesCoresBase Clock SpeedTDPCache
    Intel Core i9-10855H8C/16T2.445W16MB
    Intel Core i7-10875H8C/16T2.345W16MB
    Intel Core i7-10850H6C/12T2.745W12MB
    Intel Core i5-10400H4C/8T2.645W8MB
    Intel Xeon W-10885M8C/16T2.445W16MB
    Intel Xeon W-10855M6C/12T2.845W12MB
    U-Series
    Intel Core i7-10810U6C/12T1.115W12MB
    Intel Core i7-10610U4C/8T1.815W8MB
    Intel Core i5-10310U4C/8T1.715W6MB

    10th Gen Intel Core vPro Desktop Processors

    Desktop Intel Core ProcessorsCoresBase Clock SpeedTDPCache
    Intel Core i9-10900K10C/20T3.7125W20MB
    Intel Core i9-1090010C/20T2.865W20MB
    Intel Core i9-10900T10C/20T1.935W20MB
    Intel Core i7-10700K8C/16T3.8125W16MB
    Intel Core i7-107008C/16T2.965W16MB
    Intel Core i7-10700T8C/16T235W16MB
    Intel Core i5-10600K6C/12T4.1125W12MB
    Intel Core i5-106006C/12T3.365W12MB
    Intel Core i5-10600T6C/12T2.435W12MB
    Intel Core i5-105006C/12T3.165W12MB
    Intel Core i5-10500T6C/12T2.335W12MB
    Intel Xeon Processors
    Intel Xeon W-1290P10C/20T3.7125W20MB
    Intel Xeon W-129010C/20T3.280W20MB
    Intel Xeon W-1290T10C/20T1.935W20MB
    Intel Xeon W-1270P8C/16T3.8125W16MB
    Intel Xeon W-12708C/16T3.480W16MB
    Intel Xeon W-1250P6C/12T4.1125W12MB
    Intel Xeon W-12506C/12T3.380W12MB

    X