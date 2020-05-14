Just In
- 22 min ago Realme Watch Teaser Hints Square-Shaped Curved Display
-
- 32 min ago BSNL 4G Plans: Best BSNL 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details
- 37 min ago Samsung Galaxy A51 Becomes World's Bestselling Android Smartphone Of Q1 2020
- 1 hr ago itel Might Soon Launch Smartphone Accessories In India
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Bajaj Auto Hikes Prices Of Avenger Cruise 220 & Dominar 400 In India: Here Are The New Prices
- Movies THROWBACK: When Nargis Fakhri Got Upset About Her Link-Up Rumours With Ranbir And Shahid Kapoor!
- Lifestyle International Family Day 2020: Some Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones
- Sports Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior suffers two more cardiac arrests, remains critical
- Finance Banks, Consumer Finance Firms May Roll Back Lucrative Offers Amidst Coronavirus Crisis
- News Mallya faces extradition: Loses plea to appeal
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In India Post Covid-19 Pandemic
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
Intel vPro Processors Announced With Improved Connectivity And Security
Intel just announced a new range of vPro processors based on the Intel vPro platform with improved connectivity, security, and remote management features to assist the IT market to stay connected and be more secure during this pandemic.
These processors also come with Intel Hardware Shield for added security. So, in terms of performance, these CPUs are likely to match the performance of their respective Intel 10th Gen chipset in terms of both single-core and multi-core performance.
The vPro CPUs offer platform performance, built-in hardware security features, modern manageability, and stability. These processors are designed in such a way that IT engineers can remotely fix the issues and also comes with a built-in Wi-Fi 6 support.
Built-in Security Features On Intel vPro CPUs
Intel's vPro CPUs come with advanced threat detection with hardware acceleration and uncompromised productivity. These CPUs will also help prevent software injections by locking down system critical resources. Similarly, the vPro CPUs will also dynamically ensure OS and virtual environments that are running on the Intel hardware shield. Lastly, the CPU has a unique OS visibility of how bios is using hardware.
vPro CPU Performance Improvement
Intel claims that the vPro CPUs will offer up to 40 percent better overall application performance when compared to a 3-year-old laptop. A laptop based on the vPro CPU will also offer up to 36 percent office productivity and a computer-based on the vPro CPU can analyze the data 44 percent faster than the 5-year-old desktop.
Project Athena Certified
Intel vPro CPUs are certified by Project Athena, which is a program designed to deliver a new class of advanced laptops. A laptop certified by Project Athena will offer instant wake, improved performance and responsiveness, AI-based performance, good battery life, faster wireless connectivity, and innovative form factor.
10th Gen Intel Core vPro Mobile Processors
|H-Series
|Cores
|Base Clock Speed
|TDP
|Cache
|Intel Core i9-10855H
|8C/16T
|2.4
|45W
|16MB
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|8C/16T
|2.3
|45W
|16MB
|Intel Core i7-10850H
|6C/12T
|2.7
|45W
|12MB
|Intel Core i5-10400H
|4C/8T
|2.6
|45W
|8MB
|Intel Xeon W-10885M
|8C/16T
|2.4
|45W
|16MB
|Intel Xeon W-10855M
|6C/12T
|2.8
|45W
|12MB
|U-Series
|Intel Core i7-10810U
|6C/12T
|1.1
|15W
|12MB
|Intel Core i7-10610U
|4C/8T
|1.8
|15W
|8MB
|Intel Core i5-10310U
|4C/8T
|1.7
|15W
|6MB
10th Gen Intel Core vPro Desktop Processors
|Desktop Intel Core Processors
|Cores
|Base Clock Speed
|TDP
|Cache
|Intel Core i9-10900K
|10C/20T
|3.7
|125W
|20MB
|Intel Core i9-10900
|10C/20T
|2.8
|65W
|20MB
|Intel Core i9-10900T
|10C/20T
|1.9
|35W
|20MB
|Intel Core i7-10700K
|8C/16T
|3.8
|125W
|16MB
|Intel Core i7-10700
|8C/16T
|2.9
|65W
|16MB
|Intel Core i7-10700T
|8C/16T
|2
|35W
|16MB
|Intel Core i5-10600K
|6C/12T
|4.1
|125W
|12MB
|Intel Core i5-10600
|6C/12T
|3.3
|65W
|12MB
|Intel Core i5-10600T
|6C/12T
|2.4
|35W
|12MB
|Intel Core i5-10500
|6C/12T
|3.1
|65W
|12MB
|Intel Core i5-10500T
|6C/12T
|2.3
|35W
|12MB
|Intel Xeon Processors
|Intel Xeon W-1290P
|10C/20T
|3.7
|125W
|20MB
|Intel Xeon W-1290
|10C/20T
|3.2
|80W
|20MB
|Intel Xeon W-1290T
|10C/20T
|1.9
|35W
|20MB
|Intel Xeon W-1270P
|8C/16T
|3.8
|125W
|16MB
|Intel Xeon W-1270
|8C/16T
|3.4
|80W
|16MB
|Intel Xeon W-1250P
|6C/12T
|4.1
|125W
|12MB
|Intel Xeon W-1250
|6C/12T
|3.3
|80W
|12MB
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
12,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
1,810
-
10,999
-
9,999
-
9,899
-
40,740